You can now tee it up at Topgolf Omaha

Topgolf Omaha is now open with 72 bays at 908 N. 102nd St., near Westroads Mall.

Until now, the nearest location (other than the Topgolf swing suites at The Graduate) has been in Overland Park, Kansas.

I am a Topgolf fan, and not just because my brother, Chris, won the World Topgolf title in 2017.

It’s true. And that is why when people see me play, the reaction is often, “Chris is really your brother? Wow. Would never have guessed.”

Back to Topgolf. I am a fan because it really doesn’t matter how good you are to enjoy an hour in one of its golf bays. Food and drink and friends and target golf. A lot of fun, especially under the lights.

Just be aware that they know it’s more fun at night, so the rates go up at dinner time – about 40 bucks an hour for your group. Bargain time is during the day on most weekdays. Clubs are provided, or you can bring your own. They will ask you to pay a $5 lifetime membership fee if it’s your first visit.

As far as COVID safety, the bays are 11 feet apart, and all staff members are required to wear masks and have daily temperature checks. Clubs and bays are cleaned after every group.

For more information, visit www.topgolf.com/us/omaha.