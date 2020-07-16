You can now tee it up at Topgolf Omaha

Topgolf Omaha is now open with 72 bays at 908 N. 102nd St., near Westroads Mall.
Until now, the nearest location (other than the Topgolf swing suites at The Graduate) has been in Overland Park, Kansas.
I am a Topgolf fan, and not just because my brother, Chris, won the World Topgolf title in 2017.
It’s true. And that is why when people see me play, the reaction is often, “Chris is really your brother? Wow. Would never have guessed.”
Back to Topgolf. I am a fan because it really doesn’t matter how good you are to enjoy an hour in one of its golf bays. Food and drink and friends and target golf. A lot of fun, especially under the lights.
Just be aware that they know it’s more fun at night, so the rates go up at dinner time – about 40 bucks an hour for your group. Bargain time is during the day on most weekdays. Clubs are provided, or you can bring your own. They will ask you to pay a $5 lifetime membership fee if it’s your first visit.
As far as COVID safety, the bays are 11 feet apart, and all staff members are required to wear masks and have daily temperature checks. Clubs and bays are cleaned after every group.
For more information, visit www.topgolf.com/us/omaha.
Chip shots
• Love the small town nine-holers. I really enjoyed a recent visit to Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. The course was in beautiful shape. Lots of hills and trees, so you do need to hit it straight, but a very enjoyable place to play in my book. Highly recommend.
Go to www.wahoogolf.com for more information.
• Former Husker volleyball coach Terry Pettit, an avid golfer, recently shared his list of favorite Nebraska courses on Twitter: Bayside, Dismal River Red, Firethorn, Heritage Hills, Omaha Country Club, Quail Run, Quarry Oaks, The Prairie Club, Sandhills and Wild Horse.
I pressed him for a favorite, and he wrote: “Firethorn. IMO. It has the highest number of great golf holes in the state.”
• The 46th Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship, originally scheduled for June 1-3, has been moved to Aug. 3-5. It will be played at the Country Club of Lincoln. Visit www.nebgolf.org for updates.
John Mabry can be reached in the nearest bunker or at johnmabry47@gmail.com.
