Wizard of Oz reading series continues today

The 2021 Art in the Garden event is set for Saturday, Sept. 11, and the garden theme is Ruby Slippers from L. Frank Baum’s classic book, “The Wizard of Oz.”

For artist Dana Clements of the Noyes Art Gallery, the book is creative inspiration. A theatrical set design student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Clements read and loved Baum’s Oz books as a child. Her mixed-media artwork reflects similar fantastical creatures. So, she was excited about the 2021 garden theme, and that led to the idea of streaming selected readings to promote the event.

Every fourth Saturday through August at 2 p.m., including today, May 22, Clements reads a selection from one of Baum’s books via Facebook Live on the Noyes Facebook page. Kids and parents enjoy her lively interpretations as well as the original illustrations by John R. Neill. They are available for viewing as bedtime stories or anytime you’re ready to hear a fantastic tale.

Gallery owner Julia Noyes hopes the readings and garden theme will highlight the ties between art and literature – for kids and adults.

“We also want people to learn about art and to feel comfortable going to galleries,” Noyes said. “So, each live feed also includes information about an individual artist’s work, and how it’s made and can be viewed.”