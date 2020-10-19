With sleeves rolled up, Good guides Nebraska Wesleyan

Our cover features Darrin Good, second-year president at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Good says he is grateful that after becoming NWU’s president on July 1, 2019, he had nine months before the pandemic hit Lincoln to get to know the Lincoln community and build relationships.
NWU board member Bob Bartle describes Good as a leader who “rolls up his sleeves and leads by example and deeds.” As NWU’s strategic planning process unfolds, “One of my mantras is we want to be a catalyst for lifting up northeast Lincoln and helping the neighborhoods thrive,” says Good.
Learn more about Good and his wife, Diana, in Cynthia Peterson’s cover stories on pages 14-15. We thank Journal Star photographer Justin Wan for shooting this month’s cover photo.
A month of events
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez, who has been the face of local efforts to combat the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, was named Woman of the Year at the Inspire – Celebrating Women’s Leadership Awards luncheon Sept. 16 at Embassy Suites. She was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness, and her daughter, Nicole Lopez-Schaecher, accepted the award on her behalf. The Journal Star presents the Inspire awards luncheon each year in partnership with the University of Nebraska and Union Bank & Trust. See the results and Justin Wan’s photos on pages 8-9.
On Sept. 22, Doris Kearns Goodwin, renowned presidential historian, speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author, delivered the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities livestreamed from her home in Massachusetts. Many watched Goodwin’s livestreamed presentation from the Lied Center. The event raised more than $189,000 for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. See details and photos on pages 10-11.
On Sept. 30, nearly 400 bowls were distributed at a modified Empty Bowls to Go drive-up event at the Food Bank of Lincoln, raising over $64,000. See more on page 24.
On Oct. 2 and 3, Sip Nebraska – the annual outdoor tasting festival that celebrates locally produced wine, craft beer, cider and spirits – moved to Lincoln’s Haymarket Park. Originally scheduled to take place at Mahoney State Park last May, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in state parks and rescheduled. The event followed 27 pages of local health department requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. See our coverage on pages 6-7.
In this issue you will also find feature stories about Ellis Burman’s iconic statues in Lincoln, personal memories of Pershing Auditorium’s early years, dining at Hacienda Real and more.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.
