With sleeves rolled up, Good guides Nebraska Wesleyan

On Sept. 22, Doris Kearns Goodwin, renowned presidential historian, speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author, delivered the 25th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities livestreamed from her home in Massachusetts. Many watched Goodwin’s livestreamed presentation from the Lied Center. The event raised more than $189,000 for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. See details and photos on pages 10-11.

On Sept. 30, nearly 400 bowls were distributed at a modified Empty Bowls to Go drive-up event at the Food Bank of Lincoln, raising over $64,000. See more on page 24.

On Oct. 2 and 3, Sip Nebraska – the annual outdoor tasting festival that celebrates locally produced wine, craft beer, cider and spirits – moved to Lincoln’s Haymarket Park. Originally scheduled to take place at Mahoney State Park last May, the event was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in state parks and rescheduled. The event followed 27 pages of local health department requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. See our coverage on pages 6-7.

In this issue you will also find feature stories about Ellis Burman’s iconic statues in Lincoln, personal memories of Pershing Auditorium’s early years, dining at Hacienda Real and more.

I appreciate your ideas

I’d like to know your ideas for stories and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.

