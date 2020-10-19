With sleeves rolled up, Darrin Good guides Nebraska Wesleyan and plans for its future

The programming side has not slowed down. NWU is launching a master’s in social work program and working on a master’s in athletic training. The renowned theater program is even coming back one step at a time. In late September, it was Shakespeare under the stars. “It was perfect, except Diana and I forgot our lawn chairs,” Good chuckled.

He was born and raised in small Aledo, Ill. His dad taught junior high science, and his mom was a teacher’s aide. He met his soulmate Diana, a Spanish major, at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. She was a freshman and he was a junior. Their romance started on a chance encounter in his dorm room – her peer mentor was his roommate. “After we got rid of that old high school boyfriend of hers, we started dating.”

His plans began to pivot with his father’s premature death, a semester abroad traveling in Asia, and Diana. Good was accepted into dental school his senior year, but decided he wouldn’t be contented as a dentist.

“I thought about my dad and how happy he was as a teacher, and that made me rethink my motivations for being a dentist,” he explained. “OK, to be honest, I think I was drawn to dentistry because I didn't want to be poor.”

Good earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in biology from the University of Kansas.