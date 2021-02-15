Where buffalo still roam

Long before there were Nebraskans, bison had been the dominant species on the prairie for millions of years, according to Chuck Cooper, chief executive officer of The Crane Trust at Wood River, Nebraska.

The Crane Trust land management organization helps preserve migratory habitat for Sandhill Cranes, and native prairie environments are central to its efforts.

To help in prairie restoration, bison, also incorrectly known as “buffalo,” were reintroduced on Crane Trust land in Nebraska in 2015, and the 4,500-acre preserve along the central Platte River is one of several places the majestic animal can be seen in the state. The term “buffalo” originated when early settlers thought they looked like the water buffalo and the cape buffalo indigenous to Africa and Asia.

“They are referred to as ‘eco-engineers,’” Cooper says. “They literally change the land for the better and were a missing piece of the complex puzzle that forms a prairie.”

The fact that any bison can be seen in Nebraska is one of the world’s best animal conservation successes. In 1889, just over 300 bison remained throughout North America. Yet early in the 1800s, as many as 50 million roamed the plains.