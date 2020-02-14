We are doing better, guys, but it’s not enough

To strive to achieve equity while celebrating the accomplishments of girls and women in sports and fitness.

It’s just that part of me hates that we need this effort to make sure girls and women are getting their due. In 2020. Sheesh.

I am in this group because I believe men need to be involved in a big way. We need to stop saying, or even thinking, “She is really good – for a girl.”

In a January issue of Parade, sportscaster Doris Burke had this to say about her rise to stardom as an NBA analyst: “I think if there’s anything I’m proud of, it’s that I’ve been able to keep progressing. I’ve been the beneficiary of very good timing and some forward-thinking bosses who were willing to put women in places they hadn’t yet been.”

Well, that is all well and good, but the main thing is that Burke is just really good at her job.

Did you know the NBA has the NFL and MLB beat by a long shot, with 11 female coaches? Yep. It’s true, but I don’t hear the NBA making a big deal of it. Makes me want to be a bigger NBA fan and a bigger WNBA fan, too.

I have to say that one thing I love about Nebraska is that we sort of get it better than a lot of places. Sort of.