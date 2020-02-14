We are doing better, guys, but it’s not enough

She is really good – for a girl.
Right. Let’s discuss.
There have been some breakthrough things happening in the sports world of late, and not just the Chiefs winning their first Super Bowl in 50 years, although that was mighty cool.
Did you hear about Katie Sowers? She is on the staff of the 49ers and just became the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl.
Or what about Alyssa Nakken? She was hired as a major-league assistant coach with the San Francisco Giants. She is the first female full-time coach in the majors.
I am looking forward to the time when it’s not a headline, when it’s just part of everyday life for women to get these opportunities without it being a big story.
Did you hear what Big League Chew did about a year ago, putting a female slugger on some of its packages? Great, but good luck finding the packs. That’s the problem. We talk about these things like everything is peachy keen when it’s not.
We can do better. Guys can do better. (See no women up for Best Director at the Oscars. Not OK.)
I am part of a group called Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness. On Feb. 5, we honored the women you see in this photo. All incredible people regardless of gender. I love being part of this group. It’s a great cause with an important mission:
To strive to achieve equity while celebrating the accomplishments of girls and women in sports and fitness.
It’s just that part of me hates that we need this effort to make sure girls and women are getting their due. In 2020. Sheesh.
I am in this group because I believe men need to be involved in a big way. We need to stop saying, or even thinking, “She is really good – for a girl.”
In a January issue of Parade, sportscaster Doris Burke had this to say about her rise to stardom as an NBA analyst: “I think if there’s anything I’m proud of, it’s that I’ve been able to keep progressing. I’ve been the beneficiary of very good timing and some forward-thinking bosses who were willing to put women in places they hadn’t yet been.”
Well, that is all well and good, but the main thing is that Burke is just really good at her job.
Did you know the NBA has the NFL and MLB beat by a long shot, with 11 female coaches? Yep. It’s true, but I don’t hear the NBA making a big deal of it. Makes me want to be a bigger NBA fan and a bigger WNBA fan, too.
I have to say that one thing I love about Nebraska is that we sort of get it better than a lot of places. Sort of.
There were more than 6,000 fans at the NU-Indiana women’s basketball game on Feb. 9. And Husker Volleyball is a sellout every night, with 8,000-plus in the house. The mayors of our two biggest cities are women. The publisher of this newspaper. The president of our Chamber of Commerce. All women. Good things happening out there, but we can always do better.
What do I know? Yes, I’m a Girl Dad, but that doesn’t make me an expert here. No way. I just know we are making progress but with a lot more work to do. I also know that Girl Moms usually have to handle the tough stuff.
I’m a Boy Dad, too, and it’s important that we raise our sons in such a way that “she is really good – for a girl” never crosses their minds.
I am fortunate to have many amazing women in my life. Truly remarkable women. I learn so much from them every day. Honestly, I would be lost without them.
That said, I know I can do better when it comes to being supportive, encouraging, and often times, just getting out of the way.
Hey, guys. It’s simple.
She is really good ...
Period.
John Mabry, development director at the Food Bank of Lincoln, will write about life from time to time in L, as permitted. He can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.