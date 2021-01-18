Walking down memory lane in Lincoln: Cool Crest miniature golf course

When I first arrived at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in September 1958, a whole new world opened up for me. I was living in a “big city” after growing up in a small Nebraska town of just over 3,000 people in Superior, Nebraska. One activity that had not been available in Superior was playing miniature golf.

Not far away from my dormitory on UNL’s East Campus was Cool Crest, located at 220 N. 48th St. It opened in 1950 and remained in operation until 1993, when demand for more dense use of the land it occupied resulted in its closing.

Cool Crest was a mom-and-pop operation that was well conceived and well maintained. It featured a number of holes connected by walkways, which were nicely landscaped with grass and trees along the way. A group of us from Burr Hall decided to get dates and play the course.

Each hole at Cool Crest had its own mechanical obstacle. Among those featured were an alligator with a mouth that opened and closed. You had to time your putt so that it arrived with the alligator’s mouth open, so the golf ball could go inside and be ejected to the tee for the next hole. If you mistimed it, the alligator’s teeth would knock your ball back at you, and you would have to try again.