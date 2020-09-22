Volunteers, homebound connect via NeighborLNK

Mickey helps care for her maternal grandfather at his Beatrice home on weekends. She and her mother spend many Saturdays making the out-of-town trips to care for their loved one.

“I love forming connections with people, which is why I was instantly interested when I saw the NeighborLNK opportunity,” said Mickey.

Her interest in NeighborLNK grew earlier this year following the death on March 25th of Ruth Dalke -- mother of the best friend of Jill’s mom. Jill said the positive attitude exhibited by “Mama Roo” paralleled her grandpa’s outlook on life. Jill and her mother included visits with Dalke during their trips to Beatrice.

Volunteers lauded

NeighborLNK officials are grateful for their dedicated volunteers.

“We in Lincoln have the power to reach out and let our seniors and other homebound neighbors know that just because they live alone, they needn’t feel alone,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said at the time the program was introduced.

Those words hit home with Stork. The timing of her application coincided with Mickey’s paperwork. It’s a match that has worked very well.