Upcoming performing arts events

Feb. 1

• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra concert “Learning from the Master” featuring Joey Gulizia, a Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inductee who has been a music educator for over 40 years. The concert will also include the Young Lions All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Details/tickets: njo@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8446.

Feb. 2

• Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Looking for Normal” by Jane Anderson, directed by Deb Miller, from 2-4 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. More details: angelscompany.org.