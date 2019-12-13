Upcoming performing arts events

Dec. 19
• The Shucks Brothers will perform from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. Free admission. More details: Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries or 402-477-8008.
Dec. 20-22
• “Frozen Jr.” performance at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Details/reservations: lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-784-7529.
Dec. 21
• “A Nebraska Brass Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Jan. 12
• The Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir will perform with the Lincoln Southwest High School Choir at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. Free admission. More details: 402-465-2269.
Jan. 16
• Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present the Fry Street String Quartet, 7:30 p.m. in Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and Q streets. Details and tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org/events, or buy tickets at the door.
Jan. 23-Feb. 2
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Feb. 1
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra concert “Learning from the Master” featuring Joey Gulizia, a Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inductee who has been a music educator for over 40 years. The concert will also include the Young Lions All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Details/tickets: njo@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8446.
Feb. 2
• Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Looking for Normal” by Jane Anderson, directed by Deb Miller, from 2-4 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. More details: angelscompany.org.