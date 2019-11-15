Nov. 21-Dec. 19
• Hear live music at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets, from 7-9:30 p.m. on Thursdays. Upcoming acts: Nov. 21, Skylark; Dec. 5, Jim Williamson Trio; Dec. 11 (Wednesday), The McGovern Stringband; and Dec. 19, The Shucks Brothers. Free admission. More details: tnms@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8008.
Nov. 22
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra concert “Trumpet Legend” featuring Bobby Shew, who has played with several world-famous band leaders such as Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Details/tickets: njo@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8446.
Nov. 25-Dec. 16
• Capital Jazz Society performances, Mondays at 7 p.m., Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. Details: 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.
Dec. 5-8 and 12-15
You have free articles remaining.
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Dec. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22
• “Frozen Jr.” performance at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Details/reservations: lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-784-7529.
Dec. 14-15
• Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company will present its 35th annual production of “The Nutcracker” at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 12th and Q streets. The performance includes nearly 200 student dancers from southeast Nebraska, the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra and nationally known guest artists. Featured student soloists will include Emma Luci, a Lincoln East High School junior, as Clara; Grace Herron, a Lincoln East senior, dancing as Snow Queen and Arabian Queen; and Meg Workman, a college freshman from Omaha, dancing as Dew Drop and Jester. Shari True, LMBC artistic director, has directed the company for 35 years. Show times are Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets: 402-472-4747 or www.liedcenter.org/event/nutcracker-ballet-0.
Dec. 21
• “A Nebraska Brass Christmas, 7:30 p.m., Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road. Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.