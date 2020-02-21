Upcoming performing arts events

Feb. 27-March 1

• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of the musical “American Idiot” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.

Feb. 27-April 30

• Free live music every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. More details: Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries or 402-477-8008.

March 1

• Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Grounded” by George Brandt, directed by Deanna Walz, 2 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. More details: angelscompany.org.

• Nebraska Brass will perform “Invitation to the Dance,” featuring music representing over 500 years of dancing, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.

March 2-April 27