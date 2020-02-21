Upcoming performing arts events

Feb. 27-March 1
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of the musical “American Idiot” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Feb. 27-April 30
• Free live music every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. More details: Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries or 402-477-8008.
March 1
• Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Grounded” by George Brandt, directed by Deanna Walz, 2 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. More details: angelscompany.org.
• Nebraska Brass will perform “Invitation to the Dance,” featuring music representing over 500 years of dancing, at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
March 2-April 27
• Capital Jazz Society free performances, Mondays from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. Details: cjs@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
April 2
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra concert “Catch a Rising Star” featuring guest artist Hailey Niswanger of Brooklyn, New York, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Niswanger has shared the stage with many jazz greats and has been listed among the DownBeat critic’s poll for rising stars on alto and soprano saxophone for six consecutive years. Details/tickets: njo@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8446.
