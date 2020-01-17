Upcoming performing arts events (Jan. 23-March 1)

Jan. 23-Feb. 2
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Jan. 23-April 30
• Free live music every Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. More details: Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries or 402-477-8008.
Jan. 25
• The Arts for the Soul music and fine arts series presents vocalist Sofia Rei, 7 p.m. at First Presbyterain Church, 840 S. 17th St. Folklore and futurism, graceful elegance and raw passion, cirtuosic precision and spontaneous exploration all merge in the music of this award-winning vocalist. Details/tickets: fpclincoln.org/music/arts-for-the-soul-16-17/2019-2020-3rd-event-goes-here/ or call 402-477-6037.
Jan. 27-April 27
• Capital Jazz Society free performances, Mondays from 7-9:30 p.m. at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. Details: cjs@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Feb. 1
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra concert “Learning from the Master” featuring Joey Gulizia, a Nebraska Music Hall of Fame inductee who has been a music educator for over 40 years. The concert will also include the Young Lions All-Star Band, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Details/tickets: njo@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8446.
Feb. 2
• Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Looking for Normal” by Jane Anderson, directed by Deb Miller, from 2-4 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. More details: angelscompany.org.
Feb. 6-16
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of “Glengarry Glen Ross” at Miller Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Feb. 8
• Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present Imani Winds, 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and Q streets. Details and tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org/events, or buy tickets at the door.
Feb. 20-29
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of the musical “American Idiot” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
March 1
• Nebraska Brass will perform “Invitation to the Dance,” featuring music representing over 500 years of dancing, at 3 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1200 S. 40th St. Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
