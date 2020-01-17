Upcoming performing arts events (Jan. 23-March 1)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Feb. 2

• Next up in the Angels Theatre Company’s Salon Reading Series is “Looking for Normal” by Jane Anderson, directed by Deb Miller, from 2-4 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St. This free event offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. Includes prize drawings and refreshments. More details: angelscompany.org.

Feb. 6-16

• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of “Glengarry Glen Ross” at Miller Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.

Feb. 8

• Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music will present Imani Winds, 7:30 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theater, Lied Center for Performing Arts, 11th and Q streets. Details and tickets: 402-472-4747 or liedcenter.org/events, or buy tickets at the door.

Feb. 20-29

• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of the musical “American Idiot” at McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.

March 1