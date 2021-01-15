United Way's Liesveld: 'Progress is steady and critically important'

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do at work and in the community?
Before he passed away five years ago, my father-in-law used to talk frequently about the power of the “and.” I don’t think I fully appreciated that notion before, but as I’ve grown in my experience I’ve been able to broaden my understanding of how interconnected we are, and how interconnected the community’s needs are. I’ve learned a lot in the last few years about how approaching issues and ideas with an “and” mentality instead of an “or” mentality allows us to do more and be more. The opportunities to invite more and more people into solutions and visions makes those ideas stronger and richer. I always knew Lincoln was someplace special – that working together as we do is unique. But being in my role has allowed me to see that from a different view.
What is the biggest challenge about what you do?
I’m a bit of a perfectionist, and I also really enjoy checking things off my many lists. The work we’re doing at United Way within the partnerships we have across the community is complex, and the issues are certainly not check-box types of issues. Progress is steady and critically important. While we’d love to work ourselves out of the business just like our nonprofit partners wish for because all the need would be gone, the reality is it won’t ever be done. That’s a challenge, but it’s also the reason we all show up each day, because there’s always important work to be done.
What is your favorite part of Lincoln and why?
I love that people in Lincoln by and large are a kind and generous group. They look out for one another, they sacrifice for one another and they do it because there is a genuine sense of care and concern for one another.
What has the change been like from CEDARS to United Way?
In a lot of ways it’s really similar. I still spend the majority of my day thinking about the things I thought about and was passionate about then - how to best use the community’s gifts and resources to better the lives of others, and endeavoring to listen and learn about the needs as they grow and change so that we can be better positioned to help and support the community. The difference is that I’m just doing that now with a slightly different lens.
Is there something that people don’t know about you?
I doubt it. My husband has a morning radio show on KLIN, and rather early in his career as Jack Mitchell I learned to adjust to the fact that a good portion of Lincoln was being regularly briefed on what I had for dinner last night, where we were headed for weekend baseball games and that I am a native Iowan. Thankfully despite all of that, they’ve allowed me to stay in Lincoln for 20 years!
How do you take your coffee?
Dark roast, black.