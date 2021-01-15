United Way's Liesveld: 'Progress is steady and critically important'

What’s the most rewarding part about what you do at work and in the community?

Before he passed away five years ago, my father-in-law used to talk frequently about the power of the “and.” I don’t think I fully appreciated that notion before, but as I’ve grown in my experience I’ve been able to broaden my understanding of how interconnected we are, and how interconnected the community’s needs are. I’ve learned a lot in the last few years about how approaching issues and ideas with an “and” mentality instead of an “or” mentality allows us to do more and be more. The opportunities to invite more and more people into solutions and visions makes those ideas stronger and richer. I always knew Lincoln was someplace special – that working together as we do is unique. But being in my role has allowed me to see that from a different view.

What is the biggest challenge about what you do?