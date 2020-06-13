Tyler G. White named LSO’s 1st composer-in-residence

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has announced its first-ever composer-in-residence, Dr. Tyler G. White.
A resident conductor with LSO from 2000-2019, White is an acclaimed composer and conductor based in Lincoln. Also a professor of composition and conducting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, White will serve as composer-in-residence with LSO through 2022. LSO plans to celebrate his residency with a performance of his 2006 work (originally commissioned by LSO), "A Brand-New Summer."
“Writing for the musicians of LSO is part and parcel of my highest goals as composer-in-residence: to stimulate, delight and move all members of the LSO family, from novice concert-goers to experienced subscribers, to the orchestra’s musicians and staff, to the maestro himself, and to the community at large,” said White.
LSO created the composer-in-residence position in 2019 and will perform music written by and recommended by the composer each season. This composer also has the opportunity to communicate directly with audiences, musicians and collaborators. White will help host events introducing people to the music of living composers, provide master classes for young composers, and compose new music for LSO to premiere.
“I hope to be able to put a ‘human face’ on contemporary classical music for our LSO audience,” said White. “This means reaching out into the community, to student composers and under-served areas, to cultivate a sense of joy in the vibrancy of orchestral culture in Lincoln, both through my own music and that of visiting composers. Who knows, the next ‘great composer’ could come from right here at home!”
LSO is passionate about promoting the work of living artists. In the coming years, White and LSO plan to host other living composers in Lincoln, program their work alongside White’s, and connect with students and young composers in the area.
"One of the primary responsibilities of an orchestra is to keep the great classics alive and vibrant for current generations. But equally important is our responsibility to encourage the growth of our art form by supporting the music of composers who are writing today," said Edward Polochick, LSO music director. "Performing music by living composers and collaborating with emerging artists are some of the best ways of expanding the symphonic repertoire, inspiring the next generation of musicians and diversifying the modern orchestral landscape."
In the past 15 years, LSO has commissioned 20 pieces that have stylistically stretched the orchestra in many ways. Additionally, LSO has hosted composers to join the orchestra and community for performances of their work, such as Gabriela Lena Frank, Scott McAllister and Daniel Dorff.
White's residency will culminate with the world premiere of a newly composed piece commissioned by LSO.
Visit lincolnsymphony.com to learn more about LSO's upcoming season.
