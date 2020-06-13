Tyler G. White named LSO’s 1st composer-in-residence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra has announced its first-ever composer-in-residence, Dr. Tyler G. White.

A resident conductor with LSO from 2000-2019, White is an acclaimed composer and conductor based in Lincoln. Also a professor of composition and conducting at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, White will serve as composer-in-residence with LSO through 2022. LSO plans to celebrate his residency with a performance of his 2006 work (originally commissioned by LSO), "A Brand-New Summer."

“Writing for the musicians of LSO is part and parcel of my highest goals as composer-in-residence: to stimulate, delight and move all members of the LSO family, from novice concert-goers to experienced subscribers, to the orchestra’s musicians and staff, to the maestro himself, and to the community at large,” said White.

LSO created the composer-in-residence position in 2019 and will perform music written by and recommended by the composer each season. This composer also has the opportunity to communicate directly with audiences, musicians and collaborators. White will help host events introducing people to the music of living composers, provide master classes for young composers, and compose new music for LSO to premiere.