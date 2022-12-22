Travel photography: Light is essential

After months planning a 21-day trip to Ireland and Scotland, it came down to the last few minutes to determine which camera(s) and lenses to take that would provide the desired coverage and yet not require a Sherpa to carry the gear.

Generally speaking, this wasn’t going to be a wildlife or sporting trip, but one where castles, landscapes and villages would fill our days – long telephotos not needed. I am particularly fond of camera backpacks, but those I have used for years were bulky, easily accessible to anyone behind me and had “camera equipment” written all over them. Shimoda makes a series of well-fitting, non-advertising backpacks that travel well, even on small planes.

The next step was the camera/lens/accessory inventory. Cell phones have reached the stage of being able to capture high-quality still images and superb video, and are able to output RAW as well as HEIC and JPEG formats. Also, in this digital age, photos and other important files should be saved at least in duplicate.

In addition to several high-capacity memory cards, I took a portable, USB-powered external hard drive to which I transferred both camera and cell phone photos nightly. Finally, a pocketable tripod and grip for the cell phone and a lightweight carbon-fiber tripod completed the gear, which all fit in the Shimoda backpack.

In many situations, both domestic and abroad, the use of flash is strictly prohibited – and sometimes photography itself. Where photos are allowed, it is important to select “flash off” on cell phones, and to use one of the semi-automatic modes such as Program, Shutter or Aperture Priority, or Manual where the flash will not fire on “conventional” cameras. In these situations, a tripod with a remote, or the self-timer, is useful to allow slow shutter speeds and eliminate camera movement. A Bluetooth remote or Smart watch app can be used to trip the shutter for both cell phones and larger cameras – great for selfies in front of those once-in-a-lifetime places.

While many mid-range zoom lenses are suitable for outdoor building photos, interiors require lenses capable of a much wider field of view. A fast, constant maximum aperture is a plus for interior shots. After much deliberation on both where we planned to visit and what would be a reasonable load to carry on my back, I chose the 14-24 mm, 24-70 mm and 70-200 mm lenses, all with a maximum aperture of 2.8. I did take along a 2x teleconverter – just in case I needed to reach out to 400 mm, which did happen – just once! The cell phone has three lenses: 13 mm, 26 mm and 77 mm.

Cell phone photography is here to stay – and only getting better. At the present time, however, the overall capabilities of the best dSLR and mirrorless cameras far surpass those of cell phones, especially in image quality, speed of capture and image control – e.g. – varying shutter, aperture and ISO effects.

Three lenses, one full-frame body, a cell phone, two tripods, extra batteries, cards and a small hard drive were a bag full, but the results were worth the efforts. When possible, travel light … and gather as much (light) as possible!!!

Dr. Photo – aka John Keller – operates a full-service photography studio and gallery at Studio 5 in the Mission Arts Building in Lincoln. He teaches introductory and advanced courses in digital photography, cell phone and tablet photography and editing at Doane College in Lincoln, for the OLLI program at UNL, for SCC Continuing Education and for Florida Gulf Coast University. He offers single and group digital photography, editing and scanning lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to: doctorphoto1@gmail.com