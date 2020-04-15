Travel: Burning Man experience in Black Rock Desert, Nevada

“So, how was it? How was Burning Man?”
This is similar to asking an astronaut, “How was your trip to Mars?” No matter how well you describe the experience, no one can truly understand until they’ve been there.
So, let’s begin with the basics. “What is Burning Man?”
BM began in 1986 on a beach in San Francisco. Friends Larry Harvey and Jerry James built an 8-foot-tall wooden man and burned it as an act of “radical self-expression.” What began with eight in attendance has now swelled to over 72,000.
The new location is Black Rock Desert, Nevada. Observed annually over the last week of August, participants build a city from scratch and carefully dismantle it a week later – leaving no trace that it was ever there. Attendees adhere to 10 guiding principles that all support art, music, community and self-expression (see BM’s 10 principles in the box).
So, come on! Hop on my retro beach cruiser and lower your rainbow-tinted glasses. Here’s a taste of my first Burn.
The famed “Playa” stretches before us like a grubby, worn-out blanket. A once-barren desert floor is now peppered with art. Floating in and out of a heavy veil of dust, recycled scrap metals are transformed into interactive sculptures. LED lights and audiovisual displays dance statues to life. And a 75-foot-tall inflatable neon elephant is hard to miss. Diverse in material and design, this unique gallery experience celebrates the master theme of BM 2019, “Metamorphoses.”
The favored piece of art is, to no surprise, “The Man.” His aesthetics change with the annual theme, but his fate is always the same – to be burned. Wrapped in smooth, winding metal, this 40-foot-tall wooden effigy is lifted high above the playa. He is an enigma – the physical manifestation of whatever you desire to burn in the flames.
Beneath his lofty feet, the desert floor races toward a newly erected township. Seven square miles, a semicircle-shaped civilization, becomes your playground for exploration.
The primary thoroughfare is “The Esplanade.” Wrapping around the playa, it pulses with bars and nightclubs. Concentric streets radiate outward from here, each abbreviated with consecutive letters A-L. Bisecting streets use time stamps, 1-10 p.m. This simple grid is the key to finding your way. “I’ll meet you at 4:15 and G. Bottomless mimosas and pancakes!”
Hundreds of theme camps line the sandy streets. Each camp is “home” to dozens of burners and their unique contribution to the BM community – food, art, services and entertainment. If you can dream it, you can theme it. Everything from ‘80s rock to electronica, medieval to intergalactic, hot dogs to snow cones, poetry to polyamory. Camp representatives do their best to entice a stop. From loudspeakers they call: “Coffee and a hug.” “Burrito Yoga.” “Nude Portrait.” “Korean facial with pickleback whiskey shot?”
The most remarkable part of these camps is their fee to join. FREE. It’s another one of BM’s guiding principles – gifting. Gifts can be as simple as a smile or as wild as a sound car shaped like an Octopus that blows fire out of its eyeballs.
Everything is grand and magical yet completely illogical. Halloween meets Mad Max with a splash of Erotica as grown adults leave their realities behind in search of fantasy. Feathers, furs, leather and lycra transform doctors into mythical creatures, school teachers into winged cherubs and accountants into their provocative alter egos.
The sense of anonymity and overwhelming acceptance prompts even the most conservative of burners to express themselves through costume, or lack thereof. I mean, where else in the world can you join 800 other people on a nude bike ride across town?
All of this activity makes me thirsty. Bloody Marys at the Saloon, 3:15 and L, or Martinis at Mohamed’s, 2:30 and J? For those of us 5 months pregnant (yes, you read correctly), freshly squeezed OJ at 5:30 and B may appeal.
“The playa will provide” is a mantra of sorts, offering everything you can dream of with the exception of a cup. No plastic trail here. Leaving no trace behind is another one of BM’s guiding principles. Instead, clip a reusable cup on your backpack or bicycle basket and enjoy the cornucopia of beverages offered along your way.
How do you know where to go? Behold the “Theme Camp Directory.” Organized by day, time and city sector, this pocket-sized book offers descriptions of each camp and its unique offerings. Earmark points of interest, but don’t expect to hit them all. The miles of random stimulus sandwiched in between you and your original destination will provide just as much fun.
By night, town truly comes to life. Theme camps light up like Christmas trees and a deep, oscillating beat rattles the desert floor. Flicking on one’s trusty bicycle lights and, for me, light-up sneakers and plastic pink crown, you can safely enter the vortex of light, color, music and dance. Join in a procession of bicycles behind the Mayan Warrior – an enormous sound truck with neon laser lights and DJs spinning mystical beats. Or hop aboard a decommissioned Boeing 747. Crawling across the playa at 5 mph, this repurposed airplane provides a nightclub experience that you won’t soon forget.
A blissful desert playground to some can provide quite a challenge for others. Daytime temperatures easily exceed 100, while evening temps can drop into the low 40s. “White outs,” or dust storms, are regular occurrences that disorient and burn exposed eyes and air passages. Ski goggles and bandanas provide the most effective means of combat.
Hygiene is a final challenge. RVs are becoming more popular, but if you plan to tent camp, you’ll be subject to porta potties and sandy sponge baths. And remember, if you produce it, you remove it. MOOP, or “Matter out of Place,” refers to anything not originally of the land – trash, human waste and grey water.
Back at camp, we settle into our dusty folding chairs and crack an icy-cold Coca-Cola. Thank goodness for one of the only things you can buy at BM – ice.
This became a favored part of each day, when our tribe of 10 friends would come together to share our daily escapades. One thing was evident: No one’s burn is ever the same.
Let go of judgment. Embrace the unexpected. Celebrate freedom. And by all means, have fun. This will be an experience you will never forget.
