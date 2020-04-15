Travel: Burning Man experience in Black Rock Desert, Nevada

How do you know where to go? Behold the “Theme Camp Directory.” Organized by day, time and city sector, this pocket-sized book offers descriptions of each camp and its unique offerings. Earmark points of interest, but don’t expect to hit them all. The miles of random stimulus sandwiched in between you and your original destination will provide just as much fun.

By night, town truly comes to life. Theme camps light up like Christmas trees and a deep, oscillating beat rattles the desert floor. Flicking on one’s trusty bicycle lights and, for me, light-up sneakers and plastic pink crown, you can safely enter the vortex of light, color, music and dance. Join in a procession of bicycles behind the Mayan Warrior – an enormous sound truck with neon laser lights and DJs spinning mystical beats. Or hop aboard a decommissioned Boeing 747. Crawling across the playa at 5 mph, this repurposed airplane provides a nightclub experience that you won’t soon forget.

A blissful desert playground to some can provide quite a challenge for others. Daytime temperatures easily exceed 100, while evening temps can drop into the low 40s. “White outs,” or dust storms, are regular occurrences that disorient and burn exposed eyes and air passages. Ski goggles and bandanas provide the most effective means of combat.