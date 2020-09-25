Transitioning is a way of life for Lynda Carter, spouse of NU president

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lynda Carter says organization and labeled bins were essential in 20 household moves during her husband’s long naval career.

Last September she added another move, this one supporting Ted Carter’s job as president of the University of Nebraska. She’s expecting their lives in Lincoln to be very full, with great friendships and community participation – they’re anxious to really join in.

Lynda describes herself as a career military spouse.

“For the last 20 years, Ted was in command positions, which led me into my fulltime career choice as the supportive spouse for those commands,” she says.

With her husband’s new position, her role is similar, with community outreach and supporting NU’s faculty, students and staff.

Perhaps she has Wonder Woman’s superpowers, and brings them out every so often when she moves and transitions to something else.

Lynda has a passion for the outdoors and gardening. The flowers and bushes she planted in the past were often never just for herself, but for the next people moving in. She loves music and misses hearing it live.