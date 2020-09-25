 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Transitioning is a way of life for Lynda Carter, spouse of NU president
View Comments
editor's pick

Transitioning is a way of life for Lynda Carter, spouse of NU president

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Lynda and Ted Carter in office

After 20 household moves during Ted’s naval career, Lynda and Ted Carter look forward to having “years and years” to explore Nebraska.

 PHOTO BY JOHN F. KELLER

Lynda Carter says organization and labeled bins were essential in 20 household moves during her husband’s long naval career.

Last September she added another move, this one supporting Ted Carter’s job as president of the University of Nebraska. She’s expecting their lives in Lincoln to be very full, with great friendships and community participation – they’re anxious to really join in.

Lynda describes herself as a career military spouse.

“For the last 20 years, Ted was in command positions, which led me into my fulltime career choice as the supportive spouse for those commands,” she says.

With her husband’s new position, her role is similar, with community outreach and supporting NU’s faculty, students and staff.

Perhaps she has Wonder Woman’s superpowers, and brings them out every so often when she moves and transitions to something else.

Lynda and Ted Carter outdoors

After 20 household moves during Ted’s naval career, Lynda and Ted Carter look forward to having “years and years” to explore Nebraska.

Lynda has a passion for the outdoors and gardening. The flowers and bushes she planted in the past were often never just for herself, but for the next people moving in. She loves music and misses hearing it live.

Once settled, she’ll explore opportunities that pique her interest like veterans’ affairs on the campuses, or early childhood education – the University of Maryland graduate is an experienced substitute teacher.

“I'm pretty much an open book,” she says. “Though I think people sometimes are surprised at my quick wit. It takes them off guard, because they don't expect that.”

Carter finds coming to the helm as NU’s president a good fit

Not familiar with the middle of the country, the couple is excited to try something new, and 1,800 miles closer to their adult children. Lynda has already made the road trip from Lincoln to Denver to reunite her son with his dog. She’s looking forward to having “years and years” to explore Nebraska.

Being patient and understanding with life’s challenges is advice she’s taken to heart.

“We can thrive in any situation. Be Gumby-like – be flexible. And, always have a plan … maybe five plans,” she chuckles.

Defense department renews $92M contract with NU for military research
'A bias for action' — Carter outlines 5-year strategic plan for NU

Photos: Ted Carter at the Naval Academy and in Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
5
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News