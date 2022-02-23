Time for a change – mirror image

Change can be difficult, even if it is for the better. Many years ago, the woman who was to become my wife introduced me to her brand new SLR camera. I had been using a Leica since I started photography, a rangefinder camera with a long and storied reputation. How on earth could her Asian-made camera compare?

Forty-six years later, we’re married, I stopped using the rangefinder camera and had switched to HER camera weeks after we met! MY reluctance to go from film to digital SLRs was even more difficult. It required accepting a technology that produced instant images and learning an entirely different “darkroom” technique. As soon as digital imagery caught up with the sharpness of Kodachrome, and the skin tones of the best Kodak and Fuji print films, I was sold.

Enter the mirrorless, interchangeable lens camera. After 49 years of using single-lens-reflex cameras, both film and digital, I was faced with a new dilemma – to change to a quieter, lighter, faster camera or to continue with the larger, bulkier but tried-and-true dSLR cameras.

Age may not bring wisdom, but it does come with shakier hands and less sharp vision, both factors that mirrorless cameras address. While many manufacturers offer vibration reduction and image stabilization in their lenses, almost all mirrorless cameras have it built into the camera body. Several offer adapters for “older” dSLR lenses without the anti-shake feature to be used on the more stable mirrorless bodies.

What’s not to like? Say goodbye to that dreaded: “click, thunk-thunk” as the shutter is pressed and the mirror slaps up-and-down, a sound sure to scare off birds and small animals just posing for that perfect photo!

All those years, looking through a viewfinder in daylight showed me exactly what I was going to get, and in darkness, showed me nothing. Now, it’s an “EVF,” an electric viewfinder that is, in reality, a tiny monitor capable of displaying the nighttime sky, stars and all! Both manual and autofocus are better, with the benefit of “focus peaking” (displaying a color around areas in sharp focus) in the viewfinder and/or on the LCD screen on the back of the camera. A histogram can also be displayed within the EVF, letting the photographer adjust the brightness with the +/- control quickly and seeing the “result” prior to pressing the shutter.

Granted, pressing the shutter and hearing absolutely nothing can be a bit unnerving, but it also doesn’t scare away those birds.

Finally, there’s the ability to shoot much faster, with no visual blackout. Almost all dSLR cameras now shoot a minimum of 5 frames/second (fps), and some as high as 14 fps. Mirrorless cameras start where dSLRs stop – some as high as 120fps and faster. Prepare to have a lot of storage for your files if you have a heavy shutter finger!

Change is good when it brings well-defined benefits. For this photographer, I tend to test the water slowly before jumping in, often taking months or years to make up my mind. In this case, I’m glad I did.

Dr. Photo – aka John Keller – operates a full-service photography studio and gallery at Studio 5 in the Mission Arts Building in Lincoln, teaches introductory and advanced courses in digital photography, cell phone and tablet photography and editing at Doane College in Lincoln, for the OLLI program at UNL, for SCC Continuing Education and for Florida Gulf Coast University. He also offers single and group digital photography, editing and scanning lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to: doctorphoto1@gmail.com.

