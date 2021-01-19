The tale of a Little Free Pantry in Lincoln's Near South neighborhood

Last fall, Michael Reinmiller was casually watching CBS “Sunday Morning” until it showed a piece about helping the poor that grabbed his attention. Somewhere in Minnesota, a woman had adapted the Little Free Library concept into a food pantry, available to anyone who needed help at any time, day or night – and it was anonymous.

It was a “cool idea” that got him thinking.

Thoughts turned into action, and on Dec. 23, 2019, Reinmiller erected the Little Free Pantry in front of his Near South home in Lincoln at 26th and Garfield streets. It was a family endeavor – his father-in-law, Jim Falk, a craftsman, built the pantry. Michael provided labor, legwork and passion. His wife, Melanie, a talented artist, provided the style and good ideas. Their toddler son, Jack, did what he does best – providing joy, wonderment and plenty of “big boy” help to his dad and grandpa.

Reinmiller had no idea whether it would take off and be of value, but it did and it is. The first day, he tweeted that the Little Free Pantry was open and available. Within 24 hours, some items had been taken and new items were added. Solar lights were installed on Dec. 26 so it could be easily used at night. To date, the only rules have been “Take what you need, donate if you can, and don’t put in any hateful rhetoric.”