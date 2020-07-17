The story behind Lincoln’s own CB&Q 710 steam engine

Several days later, the Big L crew reappeared, and the loading process was repeated. By late afternoon, the 710 was on the trailer. Carol and I watched black clouds gather in the south, and I remarked that they had better not quit early and instead take the time to get the trailer down to the pavement. They didn’t, and we got a downpour, causing the trailer with 710 to sink into the mud. The next morning, it took three Cats to pull the trailer out! The 710 was on its way at last.

After several months of refurbishment, the 710 returned to Lincoln glowing in fresh paint. The tender had been completely rebuilt with a new wooden frame, and some rust spots in the boiler jacket had been restored. The 710 was pulled off the trailer and onto the waiting display track in front of the caboose.

Rail Days

For many years, the City of Lincoln and Burlington hosted Rail Days in the Haymarket with special rail displays and activities. Lincoln Railfans Club would be present and open the engine so that people could climb up into the cab, see the controls and ring the bell by pulling a rope. But Rail Days have gone the way of the dodo bird and the Star City Parade, and cab tours are no longer offered.

Interesting odds and ends