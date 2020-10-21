The Garage Bar/Grill much more than a sports bar

The establishment’s name came from Heinz’s background in automobiles and the comfort the Westphals enjoyed while reading and relaxing in their home garage. The Westphals not only named the establishment The Garage, but have added an assortment of automobile and gasoline signage memorabilia to establish an appropriate atmosphere.

According to Heinz, The Garage experienced a 75% decline in business when the COVID-19 pandemic precautions first started in Lincoln. By late August, that deficit had lessened to a 30-40% decrease.

During this time, The Garage has survived on the quality of the dishes coming out of its kitchen. Heinz said that there has been a marked increase in carry-out orders from individuals as well as businesses.

He emphasizes the restaurant’s drive-by pick-up service. “People call in their orders and come by. It is kitchen to their car, direct to the customer. No extra cost or time spent waiting for a delivery service.”

For those wishing to sit down and dine within a restaurant, Heinz said that The Garage maintains safe distancing, with masks required for entry, exit or when visiting a restroom. Of course, masks can be removed for drinking and eating.

“If someone doesn’t have a mask, we will give them one for free,” Heinz added.