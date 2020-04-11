The arts: helping us through this challenging time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we are all discovering, people have a habit of taking things for granted, and consequently of forgetting how vital unnoticed things are. It could not be truer than for the arts.

Every one of us surrounds ourselves with art each and every day. We listen to music in the car and at home, we watch movies and television, we look at patterns and colors when we choose clothes. We hang things on our walls, landscape our yards and dance at celebrations.

The arts pervade our lives so completely that, ironically, they often become invisible. Until now. Everywhere you turn, there are stories of people across the world turning to the arts not just for comfort, but to stay happy and to feel engaged and stimulated. The internet has become a virtual art classroom, figuratively and literally. There are art and dance lessons, live concerts and collaborative projects.

And it’s not just online. Children are chalking their sidewalks, neighbors are singing from their balconies, and adults who haven’t drawn or played their instrument in years are rediscovering a joy they had long forgotten. These are among the unanticipated benefits during a dark time; blessings in disguise, as they say. Decreased pollution, closer personal bonds – and a renewed appreciation for the arts.