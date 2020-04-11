The arts: helping us through this challenging time

As we are all discovering, people have a habit of taking things for granted, and consequently of forgetting how vital unnoticed things are. It could not be truer than for the arts.
Every one of us surrounds ourselves with art each and every day. We listen to music in the car and at home, we watch movies and television, we look at patterns and colors when we choose clothes. We hang things on our walls, landscape our yards and dance at celebrations.
The arts pervade our lives so completely that, ironically, they often become invisible. Until now. Everywhere you turn, there are stories of people across the world turning to the arts not just for comfort, but to stay happy and to feel engaged and stimulated. The internet has become a virtual art classroom, figuratively and literally. There are art and dance lessons, live concerts and collaborative projects.
And it’s not just online. Children are chalking their sidewalks, neighbors are singing from their balconies, and adults who haven’t drawn or played their instrument in years are rediscovering a joy they had long forgotten. These are among the unanticipated benefits during a dark time; blessings in disguise, as they say. Decreased pollution, closer personal bonds – and a renewed appreciation for the arts.
The mission of the Lincoln Arts Council is to advocate for the arts all year round. Research has long shown the benefits of the arts emotionally and intellectually. Humans are creative. Our ancestors drew on cave walls thousands of years ago, and every culture in the world is defined by its art, music and culture. Without the arts, our lives have little meaning. An artless life is bereft of joy, incapable of producing the inspiration that keeps us progressing as people.
The Lincoln Arts Council already brings arts learning to schools and communities through UpstArt, reaching hundreds of children and adults. LAC grants support local arts organizations, and LAC’s annual arts festival draws visitors to Lincoln from states near and far.
The arts are as important as ever, and people across Lincoln, Nebraska and the world are sitting up and noticing. When all this has passed, remind yourself not to forget that the arts helped you get through it. When life returns to normal, be sure to consume and support the arts like never before. You need the arts, and the arts need you.
