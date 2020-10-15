Take a COVID-safe trip to Milford, Pennsylvania

The home and 108 surrounding acres were donated to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1963 by Gifford Pinchot's son, Dr. Gifford Bryce Pinchot, to carry on his father's conservation legacy. President John F. Kennedy personally dedicated the residence as the Pinchot Institute for Conservation Studies, which remains located on site and devoted to promoting conservation thought, policy and action.

Recently, the Forest Service undertook an extensive renovation of the 20,000-square-foot home, which consists of 42 rooms and 24 fireplaces. Many of the original furnishings grace rooms that look much like they did in old photographs. The mansion grounds have also been magnificently restored.

Presently the home is not open for tours, but when it reopens, a frequently asked question is always why it has no dining room. The answer waits under a stone arched gazebo covered in wisteria vines over a raised, shallow pool the family referred to as the “Finger Bowl.” Since the home was a true summer house, chairs were placed around the pool, which has a wide rim for plates and silverware, and wooden bowls of food were floated from one person to another, turning the pool into a table without a top.