Our August cover features Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO, and Heath Stukenholtz, chief development officer and head of the Tabitha Foundation. Established in 1981, Tabitha Foundation’s purpose is to fill the gaps so that more seniors can have access to care services they need but may not be able to afford, including long-term care, skilled nursing care, rehabilitation services and hospice.
Stukenholtz said that more than $3 million is donated through the Foundation annually to support Tabitha’s services. Much of that support goes to seniors who have outlived their resources.
Because the government doesn’t fully reimburse for the services Tabitha provides, there are shortfalls each year. Stukenholtz said the goal is to break even, which is made possible when neighbors give to their neighbors.
Other services, like Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels, also receive funds from the Tabitha Foundation to offset costs. Learn more in Jodi Fuson’s cover story on pages 18-19. We thank John F. Keller for shooting this month’s cover photo.
Other highlights in this issue
Two stories in this issue of L Magazine highlight the efforts of Lincoln women who saw the need to help women living in Democratic Republic of the Congo and are doing so through nonprofit organizations they have formed right here in Lincoln.
Lincoln resident Katie Hile lived in Congo back in 2010, and was about to leave to return to Nebraska when Mama Aroyo, whom Hile befriended during her stay, asked her to help buy a home for her family. From that request, Hile created Totonga Bomoi (which means “build our future” in Congolese), a Lincoln-based nonprofit that not only enabled Hile to assist Aroyo, but to reach hundreds of other Congolese women with a life-changing program. See details in Randy Bretz’s story on page 14.
Two other local women, Suzanne Campbell and Amy Williams, spoke just eight months ago at their One Thread Project’s “Women for Women” fundraiser, sharing their dream to expand their work in Africa by opening a Women’s Education Center in Democratic Republic of Congo. On June 12, they returned to see their dream realized. See those details in Campbell’s story on pages 15 and 32.
Local outdoor fundraisers
Here in Lincoln, several outdoor fundraisers helped nonprofits that benefit animals and outdoor attractions. The Brews at the Zoo (pages 6-7), Wine & Howl (pages 8-9) and Bites, Bikes & Bison (pages 10-11) fundraisers are all covered in this issue.
I appreciate your ideas
I’d like to know what kinds of stories you want to see and any other suggestions you have for L Magazine. Please email those to mschwaninger@journalstar.com or call me at 402-473-2644. As always, I appreciate your “Likes” and comments on the L Magazine Facebook page as well.