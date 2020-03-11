Susanne and Jim Blue named Distinguished NEBRASKAlanders

Lincoln natives Susanne and Jim Blue were honored at the 2020 Statehood Day Banquet on Feb. 29 in the State Capitol Rotunda. These two human services pioneers were selected by the NEBRASKAland Foundation Board of Directors for their incredible impact on the community.

As executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, Susanne has dedicated her life to bettering the lives of the working poor and homeless in Lincoln. She has held her position for over 20 years and is the first director of the organization that started with a group of ambitious volunteers 27 years ago.

Over her past 21 years as executive director, Susanne has expanded Matt Talbot's organizational scope from a hunger relief organization to one offering comprehensive housing, case management, substance use counseling and nutrition programming for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of it. Hunger relief and nutrition remains at the heart of Matt Talbot's programming, serving over 100,000 meals per year, and acting as an anchor and point of entry for these families and individuals.

Susanne’s motto is “Keep Hope Alive,” and it is this attitude that has guided her efforts in leadership and advocacy on behalf of those most vulnerable in the state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}