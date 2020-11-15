Steam engines circled Lincoln fairgrounds for many years

On the Santa Fe & Fairline, you were both engineer and fireman. You shoveled charcoal from the tender into the firebox to keep the fire hot and had to operate injectors to put water in the boiler to make steam. Keeping the water level up was critical with a steam engine, as lack of water could cause a boiler explosion. The engines were protected by “soft plugs.” If the water level got too low, a soft plug would blow fire out of the firebox, rapidly cooling the engine and emptying the boiler of steam.

The third year I got General Ike, which was the poorest steamer of the bunch. The injectors didn’t work right, and I saw the water level in the boiler go down and down. Nursing Ike toward the servicing area to have the injectors cleaned, I ran out of time, and with a bang and a “shoosh,” a soft plug blew. The firebox door blew open, covering me with soot since I was only a few feet from that door. General Ike was dead, and a following train had to push my train to the servicing area where Ike and cars could be placed out of the way on a spur track pending repair.

Those who came upon the scene of the soft plug blowout like to remind me that I was covered with black soot from head to toe, and only around my eyes under my eyeglasses was there any hint of my skin!

All good things must end