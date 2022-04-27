Stay focused!

Before cameras offered autofocus, photographers struggled to capture fast-moving sports images and running or flying wildlife, often resorting to “zone-focusing” or finding the hyperfocal distance. With the advent of highly accurate focus systems in cameras, those two techniques have all but been forgotten.

Almost all devices capable of capturing images, from cell phones to professional interchangeable lens cameras, now allow the user to focus on a specific area in the frame, and even choose whether the subject is moving or stationary, enabling photographers to concentrate on composition and lighting rather than worry about a blurry image.

Learning the focus system(s) on your camera is critical to getting the sharp image you want, and with live subjects, whether human or animal, getting the eyes in sharp focus will determine whether the picture is a “keeper.”

Typically, digital cameras have three basic focus systems: one for subjects that are not moving (single focus), one for motion (continuous focus), and a hybrid system that’s best for video (and not “as good” as either of the other systems). Within each of those three focus choices are often several sub-systems, allowing the user to choose a single focus point or multiple points.

Most recently, the major camera manufactures have added specific subject identification to the focus systems that can “lock onto” eyes, or even moving vehicles, and ignore interfering objects that might come between the camera and the subject.

Using the Automatic “green box” mode, or even the icon modes on digital cameras, takes control of the focus systems out of a photographer’s hands and might go for the closest subject, or whatever the camera is programmed to capture. By selecting a focus point, or points, you will ensure you get the sharp image you want.

On a cellphone, this means touching a finger to the screen on the area you want in sharp focus, and on a digital camera, it means manually selecting the focus point(s). Using continuous focus tracking, a bird in flight, a moving vehicle or a person running track can be followed while shooting in the burst mode, resulting in a very high percentage of tack-sharp images, often hitting 100%.

Both Nikon and Canon offer free software that allows the user to see what focus point(s) were used – after the fact. Nikon’s NX Studio and Canon’s Digital Photo Professional 4 (DPP4) are both photo browsers AND editing software and can be downloaded from their respective websites. The ability to visualize where the camera focused – or didn’t – is a valuable learning tool for photographers.

Master your camera’s focus systems, from cellphone to “big” camera – you will love your images, from humans to birds to whatever subjects you like to photograph.

Stay focused!

Dr. Photo – aka John Keller – operates a full-service photography studio and gallery at Studio 5 in the Mission Arts Building in Lincoln, teaches introductory and advanced courses in Digital Photography, Cellphone and Tablet Photography and Editing at Doane College in Lincoln, for the OLLI program at UNL, for SCC Continuing Education and for Florida Gulf Coast University. He also offers single and group digital photography, editing and scanning lessons. Email your digital photography and computer questions to: doctorphoto1@gmail.com.

