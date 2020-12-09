Starry Nights Christmas tree fundraiser moves to Gateway Mall

For public safety, the 2020 edition of Starry Nights, the annual Christmas tree festival and fundraiser for People’s City Mission, was a walk-through event at Gateway Mall with options for virtual viewing.
As the Mission's largest community event and fundraiser, this year Starry Nights included 15 designer-decorated trees sponsored by local businesses and churches.
The event, which took place during Thanksgiving week Nov. 25, 27 and 28, did not include the usual family festival or formal gala as in past years. Instead, it featured an online silent auction of the decorated trees and sales of other designer-decorated items such as wreaths, pencil trees, vintage skate door/wall hangers and custom Starry Nights ornaments, raising a total of $54,000 to support the Mission’s work.
“The funds will be used to continue to house and feed the homeless through the winter,” said Pastor Tom Barber, CEO at the Mission. “Our numbers inevitably rise to capacity, and sometimes beyond, when the temperatures dip. We can’t reduce our services even in the pandemic. We have had to increase them, in fact. There are more people facing poverty and homelessness now from lost wages and other hardships caused by COVID-19.”
Letters to Santa was another Starry Nights activity. The Mission provided letters, envelopes and pens so that kids could write their letter at the mall and insert it in a giant mailbox that goes straight to Santa.
“In every other year of Starry Nights, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there in person, and families could get free photos with Santa,” Barber said. “We hope to bring them back next year.”
Moving the designer-decorated trees to Gateway Mall, where an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people walked through to see them with no admission fee, and moving all auction activities online made it possible for more people to see and bid on the trees, Barber said.
“We did as much as we could to let people participate virtually – with Facebook live videos and an abundance of photos and videos of the trees and their designers,” he shared.
“It was very exciting to hold our 10th annual Starry Nights festival this year at Gateway Mall,” he continued. “I think a lot of people viewed these incredible Christmas trees for the very first time, and we were able to sell all of them to support the homeless in our community. This has always been a great way to bring in the Christmas holidays, and I hope we can do it at Gateway Mall again next year!”
Barber expressed special appreciation for platinum sponsor Scheels. In addition, Two Men and a Truck employees have wrapped and delivered every tree to the auction winners for free – every year.
In addition to being the Mission’s only fundraiser of the year, Starry Nights is the Mission’s thank-you to the community for a year of faithful support, Barber said.
“The dedication of our donors and volunteers can’t be quantified,” he said. “The impact of that support – whether it is gifts of things, time or finances – has affected hundreds of thousands of lives over the 110-plus years that the Mission has been in the business of helping those in need.”
