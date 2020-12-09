Starry Nights Christmas tree fundraiser moves to Gateway Mall

“In every other year of Starry Nights, Santa and Mrs. Claus were there in person, and families could get free photos with Santa,” Barber said. “We hope to bring them back next year.”

Moving the designer-decorated trees to Gateway Mall, where an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people walked through to see them with no admission fee, and moving all auction activities online made it possible for more people to see and bid on the trees, Barber said.

“We did as much as we could to let people participate virtually – with Facebook live videos and an abundance of photos and videos of the trees and their designers,” he shared.

“It was very exciting to hold our 10th annual Starry Nights festival this year at Gateway Mall,” he continued. “I think a lot of people viewed these incredible Christmas trees for the very first time, and we were able to sell all of them to support the homeless in our community. This has always been a great way to bring in the Christmas holidays, and I hope we can do it at Gateway Mall again next year!”

Barber expressed special appreciation for platinum sponsor Scheels. In addition, Two Men and a Truck employees have wrapped and delivered every tree to the auction winners for free – every year.