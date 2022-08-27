Sometimes the answer is to just be there and wait it out

I believe I’ve written before that there is one – and only one – piece of advice that I give to new parents.

The main thing that having four children has taught me is that everything is a phase. Everything. Of course, that doesn’t mean that you should ignore problems, but so many of the things that we twist ourselves up about as parents resolve on their own. Often, all we can do is be there with our kids as we wait it out together. It’s become my own personal mantra, somewhere in the space between “It gets better,” “This too shall pass” and the serenity prayer.

This mantra came up a lot when my kids and the kids in our circle of friends were babies and toddlers, and we found ourselves wondering if they’d ever sleep through the night, if they’d ever eat anything that wasn’t a cracker, if they’d ever be fully potty trained. Often, after all the fretting, the answer was just time and presence.

The issues are very different now, but once again I find myself returning to this concept as my friends and I navigate new stages of parenting. Now that those aforementioned toddlers are teenagers, they’re testing the limits of their independence, kicking the tires of the adult world, and slowly discovering who they are outside the limits of home. Sometimes, this means that our very existence as parents is unbearably embarrassing. Sometimes, this means eye-rolling and sullen glares. Sometimes, this means the kid who used to need you every second of the day now spends hours in his/her room with the door closed.

For many of us, these feel like problems that need fixing, and we start to search for the magic answers that will turn our sassy teens back into those sweet toddlers. But what if, just like when they were younger, the answer is simply time and presence? Growing up is hard in so many ways, and being a parent can feel endlessly complicated. But what if the answer is, once again, to be there with them as you wait it out together?

As in so many other situations, it’s helpful to have friends in different life stages who can share their experiences and help you know what to expect. And what I hear from friends with kids who are in college and beyond is that there was usually no “fix” to teenage growing pains. One stage moved into the next one, and it was almost never because of something they did.

As a parent, my goal is to make sure my children know that I’m here, that I’m in their corner and that I’ll help as needed … even if that sometimes means stepping back a bit and letting them test the world without me. Will there still be phases that are difficult? Absolutely yes, and probably in ways I haven’t even thought of yet. But just like when I was sure we’d never get a full night of sleep again, that phase will be done when the time is right, and I probably won’t even be able to pinpoint the moment. And in the meantime, we’ll wait it out together.