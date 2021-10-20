Sometimes it’s good to be a goldfish

Memory is a funny thing. Sometimes.
If you watch Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” you probably remember the “Be A Goldfish” scene between Coach Lasso and Sam, one of AFC Richmond’s star soccer players.
After a rough moment on the pitch, Coach Lasso tells Sam:
“You know why the goldfish is the happiest animal on earth? It has a 10-second memory.”
Now, I am mostly glad I am not a goldfish. In part, because I would not remember that scene or any of the great moments in “Ted Lasso,” which deserves every Emmy it gets.
Depending on the source, the goldfish has a memory ranging from three seconds to five months. I do believe I have a better memory than the three-second model, although I have had plenty of those ‘why did I go to the garage?’ moments in recent years.
It was all called into question with a mostly humorous Department of Motor Vehicles saga. My four Facebook friends know this story, so apologies to that select group for the rerun.
When I first tried to renew my driver’s license online, I accidentally checked a box that said I had memory-loss issues. I went to the DMV to clear it up and was told I would need to get a note from my doctor. I took the form to my doctor but got a call from that office a day later. They said I would have to come in for a physical. I remember not being too thrilled about that.
I also remember taking all the medical paperwork to the DMV thinking I was good to go. Not the case. They told me I would actually have to take a driver's test with an instructor. I remember thinking, this is all a joke, right? Nope. I took the test. The instructor, after hearing my story, was very kind. She just said keep my pickup truck out of the lake and I would be OK.
Passed the physical. Passed the driving test (40 years after my first). All good. But as I left work that evening, I walked right past my truck. Couldn't remember where I parked.
True story.
A few final thoughts here:
- “Ted Lasso,” the show, is genius.
- Memory loss is a serious thing for a lot of folks. I know that. It’s not always a joke.
- When things get a little rough, like a few of those Husker football games this season, it’s OK to be a goldfish. Sometimes it’s the best thing to be.
Remember that.
John Mabry, vice president of fundraising and engagement at the Food Bank of Lincoln, will write about life and golf and goldfish from time to time in L. He can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.