Sometimes it’s good to be a goldfish

Memory is a funny thing. Sometimes.

If you watch Apple TV’s “Ted Lasso,” you probably remember the “Be A Goldfish” scene between Coach Lasso and Sam, one of AFC Richmond’s star soccer players.

After a rough moment on the pitch, Coach Lasso tells Sam:

“You know why the goldfish is the happiest animal on earth? It has a 10-second memory.”

Now, I am mostly glad I am not a goldfish. In part, because I would not remember that scene or any of the great moments in “Ted Lasso,” which deserves every Emmy it gets.

Depending on the source, the goldfish has a memory ranging from three seconds to five months. I do believe I have a better memory than the three-second model, although I have had plenty of those ‘why did I go to the garage?’ moments in recent years.

It was all called into question with a mostly humorous Department of Motor Vehicles saga. My four Facebook friends know this story, so apologies to that select group for the rerun.