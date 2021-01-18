Seif Balul: 'Lincoln is family and home to me'

He’s from Sudan. Look it up on a map, and you’ll see that it’s considered a country with a tropical climate. Summer temperatures are often above 110 degrees, and in the winter it cools down into the 80s.

So, just imagine what it’s like to arrive in Lincoln, Nebraska if you’ve been raised in Sudan. Seif Balul showed up here in 1998, and when I asked what he thought of Lincoln today, he replied, “Oh my gosh, Lincoln is family and home to me. There are good people, their welcome is warm and there are opportunities here.”

Getting to Lincoln wasn’t a direct flight as an adult. It started when Balul was just 5 years old and his family walked from Sudan to Ethiopia to get away from war. The family, which included Seif, his parents and their children, all walked back to Sudan after nearly a year.

Then, when he was 17, he’s the ninth of 16 children, they did it again. Only this time, Seif and several others his age kept on the move until they reached Egypt. And from Egypt, in 1986, he ended up going to Tokyo as a refugee.

“I didn’t know any Japanese, I had no real skills, so I took a job in construction helping build highways,” Balul said. “Eventually I went to school and learned computer networking.”