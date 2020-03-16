Searching for lesser-known scotch

Nearly 130 distilleries produce the water of life, with somewhere around 10 more currently being built, or rebuilt. I do love the big Speyside distilleries, Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, Balvenie and so on. But I also love discovering some of the lesser-known ones, like Jura.

The Isle of Jura sits across the sound of Islay from the island of Islay, home to the heavily peated scotch whiskies. While it’s only a few miles from the nearest one, it’s technically a highland malt. The Scotch Whisky Association recognizes five regions, and all the other islands, save Islay, are part of the Highlands region.

The Jura distillery is the one and only distillery on the Island of Jura. One road, one town, one hotel and pub, one church, and more deer than people. It’s a beautiful island whose other claim to fame is that it has palm trees, quite a rarity in Scotland. Jura also hosts the cabin where George Orwell wrote “1984.” Barnhill is still there, and you can rent it for your stay, though it is 30 miles from the distillery on the other end of the island, only reachable by a one-lane, rutted dirt road.