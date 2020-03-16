Searching for lesser-known scotch

Nearly 130 distilleries produce the water of life, with somewhere around 10 more currently being built, or rebuilt. I do love the big Speyside distilleries, Glenlivet, Glenfiddich, Balvenie and so on. But I also love discovering some of the lesser-known ones, like Jura.
The Isle of Jura sits across the sound of Islay from the island of Islay, home to the heavily peated scotch whiskies. While it’s only a few miles from the nearest one, it’s technically a highland malt. The Scotch Whisky Association recognizes five regions, and all the other islands, save Islay, are part of the Highlands region.
The Jura distillery is the one and only distillery on the Island of Jura. One road, one town, one hotel and pub, one church, and more deer than people. It’s a beautiful island whose other claim to fame is that it has palm trees, quite a rarity in Scotland. Jura also hosts the cabin where George Orwell wrote “1984.” Barnhill is still there, and you can rent it for your stay, though it is 30 miles from the distillery on the other end of the island, only reachable by a one-lane, rutted dirt road.
Jura mainly makes unpeated whisky. Its core range has changed often recently, and currently lists a 10-year, Seven Wood, and the bottle we will review today, the Jura 18-year-old. Two of my favorites, the 16- and 21-year-olds, are discontinued, but you may see them on a random shelf.
You have free articles remaining.
Jura 18 is matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, and then finished in Bordeaux red wine barrels, bottled at 44% alcohol. We sampled it at a recent tasting, and it was the clear top choice over a solid Arran 18, The Jura Seven Wood, and the $300 Dalmore King Alexander III.
If you like a sherry-influenced whisky, you’ll likely enjoy this one too. Really nice toffee and cinnamon on the nose, with some blackberries, cocoa and coffee notes on the palate. Jura 18 is available at The Still for $135, and by the pour at Capital Cigar Lounge and the Starlite Lounge.
Whisky news and notes
Glenmorangie is releasing a new ex-bourbon cask U.S. exclusive 15-year called The Cadboll Estate, named for the estate at the distillery where the barley for this scotch is grown. It should be available in limited quantities now. Some nice single malts will finally be available in Nebraska: Aberfeldy (the single malt base of Dewar’s) 16-year, joining the 12 and 21.
Craigellachie 17 and 23 join the currently available 13 year. And I had the pleasure of trying some very well aged Dewar’s, the 21- and 32-year-old, at the Starlite Lounge. The 21 is really nice, and around $55 a bottle. The 32 is sublime – a dark sherry bomb for around $175. Both come in half (375 ml) bottles. There is also a 25-year now available, rested in casks that previously held Royal Brackla scotch. Until next time, Slainte!
The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.