Road trip gone viral - 2020

Long lenses are an essential item for wildlife photography, and remembering to switch over to the “continuous” autofocus mode is highly recommended, along with an appropriate shutter speed to capture motion (and to minimize hand shake).

Wildlife sanctuaries are best visited very early in the day, or at sunset, for not only more bird activity, but also for the beautiful, warm light enveloping the subjects.

Great White Egrets, Blue Herons and Anhingas are some favorites, and are in abundance in Nebraska – with the Florida Anhinga’s cousins, the Cormorants, found here. Both birds dive fully under water for foraging and are best photographed when drying off after a dive.

Just as with tennis, skills for specific “shots” in photography happen when well-practiced. Some of my favorite photos over the years were of fast-moving birds, and on this trip, I was determined to capture the incredibly fast, and well-coordinated, movements of the small Ruddy Turnstones. After many attempts to do this from a beach, I finally realized I had to get closer. At low tide, I waded about 50 yards offshore, which I would NOT advise if the water is at all choppy, or if unsteadiness is an issue, especially with expensive equipment. A fast shutter speed, selective focus points in the continuous tracking autofocus mode and burst shooting helped me reach that goal.

My last two classes in Florida were canceled, but I managed to teach the first online live OLLI class to Lincoln participants while we were still in Florida three days before our return – which we did driving 23 ½ hours straight. The lessons learned from this trip were many, but mostly, do what you love most in this life while you are able – you never know what tomorrow brings!

Dr. Photo, AKA John Keller, operates a full-service photography studio in Lincoln. He teaches introductory and advanced courses in Digital Photography, Cellphone and Tablet Photography and Editing at Doane College in Lincoln, Southeast Community College and for the OLLI program. He also offers single and group digital photography and editing lessons. Online classes are now available at photographybykeller.com. Email your digital photography and computer questions to doctorphoto1@gmail.com.

