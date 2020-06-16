Quentin Brown: Impressed with the warmth of Nebraskans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I had to chuckle when I interviewed Quentin Brown and asked him about his impression of Lincoln.

“We arrived on July 2nd, and all we heard for the next two days was ‘bam, crackle, boom.’ We’re from Virginia, and people there just don’t shoot so many fireworks.” Quentin and Karla Brown were certainly given a rip-roarin’ reception as they unpacked their moving truck when they arrived in Nebraska in 2019.

Another early welcome was an invitation to participate in the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series.

“There was information on my desk at Educare when I showed up for my first day at work,” said Brown. “Leadership Lincoln has been a great welcome for us. It’s one thing to network where you’ve grown up, but to come to a completely new place where you don’t know anyone, it’s difficult. Leadership Lincoln has given us an opportunity to make friends and build relationships.”

Brown noted that the experience of monthly day-long seminars has been worth it for the two of them. “It introduced us to a lot of components of Lincoln that we wouldn’t have seen in any other way,” he said. “It’s helped me with my job, and it’s given Karla and me a great opportunity to meet people. We’ve enjoyed the program.”