Quentin Brown: Impressed with the warmth of Nebraskans

I had to chuckle when I interviewed Quentin Brown and asked him about his impression of Lincoln.
“We arrived on July 2nd, and all we heard for the next two days was ‘bam, crackle, boom.’ We’re from Virginia, and people there just don’t shoot so many fireworks.” Quentin and Karla Brown were certainly given a rip-roarin’ reception as they unpacked their moving truck when they arrived in Nebraska in 2019.
Another early welcome was an invitation to participate in the Leadership Lincoln Executive Series.
“There was information on my desk at Educare when I showed up for my first day at work,” said Brown. “Leadership Lincoln has been a great welcome for us. It’s one thing to network where you’ve grown up, but to come to a completely new place where you don’t know anyone, it’s difficult. Leadership Lincoln has given us an opportunity to make friends and build relationships.”
Brown noted that the experience of monthly day-long seminars has been worth it for the two of them. “It introduced us to a lot of components of Lincoln that we wouldn’t have seen in any other way,” he said. “It’s helped me with my job, and it’s given Karla and me a great opportunity to meet people. We’ve enjoyed the program.”
Leadership Lincoln just celebrated its 35th anniversary. Each year, the organization offers three monthly programs for adults and one for high school sophomores.
The Browns really weren’t quite sure where Lincoln, Nebraska was when he had an interview with Educare. But it didn’t take long for Quentin and Karla to decide to move here when he was offered the job.
Brown manages Educare Lincoln, a specialized education program that incorporates everything science says young children need to flourish. Educare Lincoln serves financially disadvantaged children from birth to age 5 to prepare them for success in school. The Lincoln program is headquartered at Belmont Elementary School and partners with the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska. Karla is with Lincoln Public Schools.
After his childhood in Hampton Roads, Virginia, Brown moved to Richmond to attend Virginia Commonwealth University. That’s where he met Karla. They’ve been married for seven years, and they’re enjoying the adventure of becoming Nebraskans.
“We’ve met some pretty special people since moving here,” he said. “Some of them are professional friends, and others are becoming good social friends. We’ve made friends with many people, and that’s helped make the transition from Virginia to Nebraska work well.”
One question I often ask of interviewees is what they would do if they were Lincoln’s mayor. “I’d work to ensure that more children are given educational opportunities,” was Brown’s quick response. “I want to make sure that all students have an opportunity for early childhood education. It’s the most critical stage of brain development.”
While the Browns have found Nebraska full of warm and welcoming people, going through one of our winters has been a new experience. When I asked him to describe Nebraska, his reply was, “Well, the winters sure are cold.” Let’s just hope that the warmth the Browns feel from the friendly people in Lincoln compensates for the chill in next winter’s air. And, let’s hope that our zeal for celebrating the Fourth of July doesn’t scare them away.
