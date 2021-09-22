Q&A with an inspiring woman: Susan Larson Rodenburg

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I love historical fiction and autobiographies because I believe we must learn from our past to navigate successfully into the future. I’ve always loved to read and I think it’s important to be curious and to be open to new ideas.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?

Find your passion and don’t be afraid to go for it. Seek advice from those you admire. Make a plan and follow through. Learn from your mistakes because mistakes will inspire you. Be fearless, because fear of failure can paralyze people from making decisions. Getting started is the hardest part. If you put in the hard work and stay positive, good things are bound to happen.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?