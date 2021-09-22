Q&A with an inspiring woman: Susan Larson Rodenburg

President and CEO, SLR Communications
Co-founder, Tour de Nebraska
Co-founder, Hound Dog Cycling Adventures
Charter board member and past president, Great Plains Trails Network
Plan Forward 2050, Community Committee
Past chair, Mayor’s Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Board member, Lighthouse
Former member, Mayor’s Park and Recreation Advisory Board
Board secretary, Nebraska Trails Foundation
Past president, Nebraska Trails Council
Board member, Celebrating Nebraska Statehood
Communications Council, First-Plymouth Church
Education/Affiliations:
Agricultural Journalism degree, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Nebraska LEAD VI Program Fellow
Who has inspired you?
I’m grateful for several people who have inspired my life. First and foremost, my parents who gave me a rock-solid foundation, a strong work ethic, and the ability to dream big, among many other things. My father, Roger Larson, was a community builder and I will always treasure the time we worked together on projects for Lincoln. I learned so much from him.
What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?
I love historical fiction and autobiographies because I believe we must learn from our past to navigate successfully into the future. I’ve always loved to read and I think it’s important to be curious and to be open to new ideas.
The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls for young female leaders in our community. What inspirational advice would you share with them?
Find your passion and don’t be afraid to go for it. Seek advice from those you admire. Make a plan and follow through. Learn from your mistakes because mistakes will inspire you. Be fearless, because fear of failure can paralyze people from making decisions. Getting started is the hardest part. If you put in the hard work and stay positive, good things are bound to happen.
How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?
As a native Lincolnite, I love my city. We must continue to support, build and empower compassionate and emerging leaders who want to do the right thing for our community at large. We need thoughtful leaders who are guided by decisions to build unity and understanding for each other. We also need to make it easier for people to join the conversation. There is so much to do to make Lincoln better for everyone. If we stand on the shoulders of those before us and lift up emerging leaders, the future will be bright for all of us.
What does leadership mean to you?
My short answer is this: Leadership is doing the right thing, all the time, even if it’s uncomfortable, tough or painful. Leadership is inspiring those around you, having empathy for others and treating everyone with respect and kindness.
What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?
Michele Obama has given us so many nuggets of wisdom. One of my favorites is, “When they go low, we go high.” President Jimmy Carter once said, “We need to stop crying and start sweating. Stop talking and start walking. Working together with our common faith. We cannot fail.” I still believe.
How would you describe a great day?
Riding my bike, coffee with friends, hugging family, meaningful conversations, being surrounded by inspirational people, making a difference.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
Success isn’t measured by how much money you make or what job you have, but by your character. After my father died in 2013, I found a list of his “ten rules of life.” This was one of them, which continues to guide me every day.
What’s the biggest challenge you have faced in your life - professionally or personally - and how did you overcome it?
Professionally—stepping out of the corporate world, leaving behind a regular paycheck and benefits and starting my own business in 1990. I wanted flexibility to find projects that fulfilled me and to start a family. It was a pivotal point in my life and a financial risk for us. I have absolutely no regrets and I’m grateful for such self-awareness at young age. Personally—helping my father navigate through his last nine months of his life, yet what a gift to be able to do this for a parent who did so much for me, and left me (and others) with so many life lessons.