Q&A with an inspiring woman: Robin Netz

How would you describe a great day at work?

It’s a great day for me when a previous G.O.L.D. girl reaches out to me to share updates about her life. It is so exciting to see them achieve goals that they had while they were in high school. It is invigorating for me to witness how they apply the skills they have learned in our program to their lives. I also love watching these young women reach the smaller stepping stones that add up to bigger life goals.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

My mother, Vera Hansen, has given me some of the best advice that I continue to carry with me. One of my favorites was to never keep score. She also taught me to give and never worry about how much someone has given you back. My other favorite pieces of advice are to surround yourself with people who lift you up and to remember that you only have one chance to live life, so live it right.

What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?