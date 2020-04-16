Q&A with an inspiring woman: Robin Netz

Who has inspired you?
I have always been inspired by Oprah Winfrey. I watched her show while raising my children. I loved how she encouraged women to find their talents, love others and find that “Aha!” moment. When my kids grew up and moved out of the house, this was the advice I needed to fulfill my own dream of mentoring young women before they began college. I wanted to empower girls to be successful and prepared to have the best college experience possible.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
I hope that I inspire my own children, as well as the G.O.L.D. girls that I mentor. My goal was to always be a mother that my children could look up to, rely on and admire. I hope that the young women who have participated in Lincoln G.O.L.D. feel the same way.
What does leadership mean to you?
To me, leadership means to motivate and lead by example, help individuals in the community achieve their goals, and promote the development of confidence, courage and character to enhance their decision-making. In Lincoln G.O.L.D, I hope that we encourage leadership so each girl is ready and eager to be her best.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up.” – Serena Williams. This quote is a perfect reflection of the mission of Lincoln G.O.L.D. I have had the privilege of meeting female leaders in our community while holding our Girl Boss panels. Witnessing the drive and passion these women have in their careers was so inspiring. I am so impressed by the way these women help others and are such a strong example.
How would you describe a great day at work?
It’s a great day for me when a previous G.O.L.D. girl reaches out to me to share updates about her life. It is so exciting to see them achieve goals that they had while they were in high school. It is invigorating for me to witness how they apply the skills they have learned in our program to their lives. I also love watching these young women reach the smaller stepping stones that add up to bigger life goals.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
My mother, Vera Hansen, has given me some of the best advice that I continue to carry with me. One of my favorites was to never keep score. She also taught me to give and never worry about how much someone has given you back. My other favorite pieces of advice are to surround yourself with people who lift you up and to remember that you only have one chance to live life, so live it right.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
My highlight in leading the Lincoln G.O.L.D. program so far has been to give out $220,000 in scholarships to Lincoln-area high school seniors during the past four years. The money raised in this program allows us the opportunity to reward scholarships to students who demonstrate leadership in their schools and community. I am looking forward to awarding the 2020 class scholarships this year. It has also been a highlight to have 155 women go through the G.O.L.D. program.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
We try to improve the Lincoln G.O.L.D. curriculum yearly to meet the needs of the women. I feel I have grown with the leaders I have met as they have spoken at our various talks. Additionally, I learn a lot from mentoring young women and find that these girls are innovative in the way that they lead other people around them. It keeps me energized to learn from young people and those who are established in their areas of expertise.
