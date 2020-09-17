Q&A with an inspiring woman: Michaella Kumke

Community Engagement Director at Food Bank of Lincoln
Community service activities:
• Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln Board President;
• University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism Volunteer Mentor for the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA);
• Inspire Women's Leadership Awards Committee Member.
Who has inspired you?
The mom out for a jog powering a stroller up a hill, the dad I saw teaching his daughter to ride her bicycle, and people picking up litter when they didn’t know anyone was watching. These strangers have all been sources of inspiration to me. A handful of people in my life challenge me to remain curious and champion my growth. Those friends and mentors will always be reliable sources of inspiration to me.
Whom do you hope to inspire?
With any luck, I will manage to inspire my nieces and nephews—all 38 of them—in one way or another. After that bunch, I hope to inspire strangers in small but meaningful ways to care a little more deeply and find ways to make life just a little bit better for someone else the way others have inspired me.
What does leadership mean to you?
Knowing there is a time to sit down and a time to stand up and when to do each to create the most good.
What is your favorite quote or motto?
“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes,” by Maggie Kuhn. About a year ago while in an airport, I heard a mother instruct her daughter using a similar line. She said, “Speak Up. Politely.” Three simple words that say so much.
How would you describe a great day at work?
A great day at work includes conversations with Food Bank clients and donors, who inspire me in different ways. Clients find the courage to press on despite humbling circumstances, while donors demonstrate acts of generous compassion. Both groups have faith their actions will make a difference. Being privy to this giving and receiving is not something we take for granted at the Food Bank, but it does make for a great work day.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?
A high school teacher, coach, and now friend often said, “There are two things you can control under any circumstance: your attitude and your effort.” That certainly has stuck with me.
But I would say a conversation with my dad more than 20 years ago resulted in the best advice I’ve ever received. He said, “There will be days, weeks and even months in your life when the task in front of you feels too difficult to overcome. Get up and get after it anyway. You will surprise yourself.”
These two bits of wisdom seem connected.
What’s the highlight of your career (so far)?
Without a doubt, becoming a member of the Food Bank of Lincoln team has been a highlight, because in five and a half years, this role has been a gateway to some of the most memorable people and meaningful conversations.
How have you changed over the course of your career?
Trying to live the “speak your mind …” motto has pushed me to ask more questions, meet new people, take some risks and trust that we all have something to offer.
