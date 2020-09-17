Q&A with an inspiring woman: Michaella Kumke

Knowing there is a time to sit down and a time to stand up and when to do each to create the most good.

What is your favorite quote or motto?

“Speak your mind, even if your voice shakes,” by Maggie Kuhn. About a year ago while in an airport, I heard a mother instruct her daughter using a similar line. She said, “Speak Up. Politely.” Three simple words that say so much.

How would you describe a great day at work?

A great day at work includes conversations with Food Bank clients and donors, who inspire me in different ways. Clients find the courage to press on despite humbling circumstances, while donors demonstrate acts of generous compassion. Both groups have faith their actions will make a difference. Being privy to this giving and receiving is not something we take for granted at the Food Bank, but it does make for a great work day.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

A high school teacher, coach, and now friend often said, “There are two things you can control under any circumstance: your attitude and your effort.” That certainly has stuck with me.