Q&A with an inspiring woman: Meg Damme

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is mentoring others. It leaves room for mistakes, and the opportunity to recover and learn from them. Leaders do not ask others to do things they are not willing to do. Leadership also requires an open mind. Leaders need to be willing to learn as well. A good leader inspires others to grow and develop to be the best they can be.

What is your favorite quote or motto?

“Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of someone else.” – Judy Garland. My mother, along with Charles Colton, often said imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But we spend enough time trying to please others, and it is imperative we do not lose ourselves.

How would you describe a great day at work?

It is always a great day when the house is full of residents and staff who are working to reach their goals and are also working at supporting their peers in reaching their goals. It does not require great events – just a sense of calm, an environment of belonging that we strive for every day for every woman.

What is the best advice you have received, and who gave it to you?