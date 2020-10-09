Pulitzer Prize-winning author Goodwin delivers 25th Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

More than 2,000 humanities supporters, students and community members watched the 2020 Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities either in-person at the Lied Center for Performing Arts or online via livestream on Sept. 22. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian, speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winning bestselling author, delivered the 25th annual lecture from her home in Massachusetts.
The lecture was presented by Humanities Nebraska (HN) with co-sponsors E.N. Thompson Forum on World Issues, Duncan Family Trust, Union Pacific and University of Nebraska. Co-chaired by Humanities Nebraska board members Connie Duncan and Chris Zygielbaum, a dedicated event committee of board and community members helped navigate planning for the event in this unusual year.
Published in 2018 to critical acclaim and becoming an instant New York Times bestseller, Goodwin’s seventh book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” was the basis for her lecture, which many found to be “realistic but hopeful.” A culmination of Goodwin’s five-decade career studying American presidents, the book and her lecture explored the life stories and leadership qualities of four presidents – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson.
“While I am so disappointed that the pandemic prevented me from traveling to Lincoln to be with you in person, I’m excited that today’s technology allows me to virtually deliver the Governor’s Lecture and engage with all of you – Nebraska students, humanities supporters and others interested in ‘Leadership in Turbulent Times,’” said Goodwin.
While the coronavirus led HN to cancel the usual festive benefit dinner that precedes the lecture, many viewers commented on the timeliness of her history-rich talk. One observer commented that “Doris Kearns Goodwin exudes energy and intelligence. We were all amazed at the way she quickly moved from one story to another especially when answering questions.”
Another person commented, “Doris Kearns Goodwin used one of the leadership styles she describes – storytelling – to bring us up close and personal with these presidents and help us to understand why they were able to move our democracy forward under challenging times.”
Sponsors, donors and friends of the humanities rallied to support HN and helped raise more than $189,000 for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. This year’s lecture also had the distinction of being the 25th anniversary of the event. Donors made “$25 for 25” donations in celebration of the silver anniversary and remembered past speakers such as David McCullough (2001), Azar Nafisi (2006), Sonia Nazario (2016) and Jon Meacham (2018).
Sower Award in the Humanities
Prior to Goodwin’s lecture, Natalie Hahn received the 2020 Sower Award in the Humanities. A deeply rooted Nebraskan and a true global citizen, Hahn was a long-serving United Nations official with 38 years of experience in U.N. programs on food crops and nutrition, women and finance, and youth initiatives in places such as Ethiopia, Malawi and Nigeria.
Hahn’s passion also led her to found the Malaika Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to build a greater understanding of peoples and countries throughout the world for Nebraska youth and to enhance global education in Nebraska schools and communities. Over the past 20 years, the Malaika Foundation’s work has included educational workshops throughout Nebraska for 3,000 teachers, as well as global fellowships for teachers and students to study abroad.
She currently lives in Lincoln, but is a native of Polk, and a long-time resident of Central City.
Q&A after the lecture
Following the lecture, in a question-and-answer session moderated by Dr. Patrice McMahon from UNL, Goodwin answered questions from the in-person and online audience. Earlier in the day, she met with UNL Honors College students via Zoom. The lecture was also livestreamed on the campuses of Nebraska Wesleyan University, Peru State College and Wayne State College.
Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities, private donations, an appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and humanities in Nebraska. For more information, visit www.HumanitiesNebraska.org.
