Pulitzer Prize-winning author Goodwin delivers 25th Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities

While the coronavirus led HN to cancel the usual festive benefit dinner that precedes the lecture, many viewers commented on the timeliness of her history-rich talk. One observer commented that “Doris Kearns Goodwin exudes energy and intelligence. We were all amazed at the way she quickly moved from one story to another especially when answering questions.”

Another person commented, “Doris Kearns Goodwin used one of the leadership styles she describes – storytelling – to bring us up close and personal with these presidents and help us to understand why they were able to move our democracy forward under challenging times.”

Sponsors, donors and friends of the humanities rallied to support HN and helped raise more than $189,000 for Humanities Nebraska’s statewide programs. This year’s lecture also had the distinction of being the 25th anniversary of the event. Donors made “$25 for 25” donations in celebration of the silver anniversary and remembered past speakers such as David McCullough (2001), Azar Nafisi (2006), Sonia Nazario (2016) and Jon Meacham (2018).

