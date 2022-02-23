Proud love for our schools and those showing up for our kids

With the school year rounding third and heading for home, I just want to share a few thoughts of support for everyone involved in that work these last couple of years, including one very close to me. The challenges are very real, I know.

Through my work at the Food Bank, I spend a fair amount of time in our schools or working with our schools in one way or another. And my wife, Anna, is an LPS employee. She is the registrar at Lincoln Northeast High School.

She rarely complains about work. She loves her job. She shows up every day for those kids. Even on Fridays. Yes, when Lincoln Public Schools recently called off classes on three Fridays, you all know that didn’t mean the schools shut down, right? Nope.

This is a story I have heard more than once from those working for Lincoln Public Schools. The exchange goes like this:

“No school on Friday? Wow. Nice. You’ve got it made.”

Do you think our teachers and administrators and counselors and custodians have it made right now?

Anna and I have recently started watching an ABC comedy called “Abbott Elementary,” a mockumentary about an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. There are plenty of jokes – the principal, for one – but the serious messages are there, about how much the staff cares about the Abbott kiddos.

Melissa, a second-grade teacher in the show, was talking about burnout when she said, “We care so much we refuse to burn out. If we burn out, who’s here for the kids?”

Who would be there to teach and coach and find resources for families in need? A Clinton Elementary Food Market in early February provided food for more than 200 families.

Who would be there for the Afghan children trying to start a new life in our schools? Anna helped three families just the other day. They arrived at Northeast on one of the coldest days of the winter. They did not have coats. Now they have coats.

Some of our teachers and other school staffers have had it. Done. I get it. More than a few have entered the career transfer portal. The pandemic has simply made things too difficult. It is really hard to teach right now. I get it.

But most are showing up. Every day. And that is a really big deal.

Finish strong. We need you. And thanks for being there for the kids.

Even on Fridays.

John Mabry, vice president for fundraising and engagement at the Food Bank of Lincoln, is not shy about sharing that he is in love with the registrar at Lincoln Northeast High School. He can be reached in her cheering section or at johnmabry47@gmail.com.

