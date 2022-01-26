Zac Taylor: a one-of-a-kind winner

“He never said anything but positive things. He always spun it in a positive light. He would always find a focus point with something good about it. I’m sure that’s what has made him so successful.”

Good things happening to good people. Hard to beat. Like those Bengals.

Heading for home

- John Cook once told me that he does feel some pressure to make sure Nebraska volleyball does not go the way of Nebraska football. I would say he is getting straight A’s on that mission.

- All the best to finance and HR pro Nancy Gritz, who recently retired after 31 years at the Food Bank of Lincoln. A longtime champ in the fight against hunger, no one has done more to keep the organization’s books in order (and to keep me in order). She did it all with no formal accounting training, which is remarkable to me. A friend and fellow Seinfeld fan … thank you, Nancy.