Zac Taylor: a one-of-a-kind winner

A Super Bowl championship might be a long shot, but Zac Taylor still gets my vote, if I had a vote, for NFL Coach of the Year. After two rough seasons in charge of the Cincinnati Bengals – and a 6-25-1 record – Taylor just led the team to an NFC North title and the Bengals’ first playoff appearance since 2015.
Taylor is a former Husker quarterback star and as humble as they come. Just ask his Nebraska mom, Marcie Ryan Boughton.
When Taylor came to Lincoln from Oklahoma in 2005, he didn’t know too many folks up here. A mutual connection led him to the home of Marcie and Michael Ryan.
“His mom, Julie, was good friends with my best friend in Oklahoma,” Marcie said. “He was so humble.”
In just two seasons, he became a fan favorite at Nebraska. He also did plenty of volunteer work in the community, some at The Gathering Place, where Michael Ryan spent the last 12 years of his life providing hope and hot meals before losing a long battle with cancer in 2016.
“(Zac) loved that,” Marcie said. “He is totally that kind of person, service-minded. He was so beyond his years for someone that age. He saw what life was about at an early age.”
Boughton (recently remarried, to NTV weather pro Kent Boughton) added that Taylor never bad-mouthed the football program or coaches even when things got rough under Bill Callahan at that time.
“He never said anything but positive things. He always spun it in a positive light. He would always find a focus point with something good about it. I’m sure that’s what has made him so successful.”
Good things happening to good people. Hard to beat. Like those Bengals.
Heading for home
- John Cook once told me that he does feel some pressure to make sure Nebraska volleyball does not go the way of Nebraska football. I would say he is getting straight A’s on that mission.
- All the best to finance and HR pro Nancy Gritz, who recently retired after 31 years at the Food Bank of Lincoln. A longtime champ in the fight against hunger, no one has done more to keep the organization’s books in order (and to keep me in order). She did it all with no formal accounting training, which is remarkable to me. A friend and fellow Seinfeld fan … thank you, Nancy.
- If you can, please consider returning to the classroom as a Junior Achievement volunteer (https://lincoln.ja.org). It is something I have done for several years, and there is a lot of learning to be had, mostly by me. It’s also “Kids Say The Darnedest Things” live and in person. I will never forget the first response I got when I asked a Norwood Park first-grade group what you needed to start a fast-food place like McDonald’s. One of those young Roadrunners nailed it with a quick reply.
“A clown.”
Perfect. Class dismissed.
John Mabry is a full-time VP for Fundraising and Engagement at the Food Bank of Lincoln and a part-time writer on clowns, Seinfeld and other vital matters. He can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.