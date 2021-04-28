Young embraced change and cultivated compassion as Food Bank of Lincoln head

There have been many changes since Scott Young came on as Food Bank of Lincoln executive director on Sept. 10, 2001, but the way he embraced those changes has made all the difference.

A framed quote on his wall states: “Change: There is nothing permanent but change.”

”I like change,” Young shared. “I think that’s been very good for the organization in terms of new ideas.”

During his tenure, the Food Bank’s outreach and programs have expanded exponentially. A capital campaign launched last year is expected to ensure the efficiency and expansion of the Food Bank for years to come.

Young, a former popular KFOR morning show co-host, wasn’t sure where his career would take him after he completed his communications degree at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 2001. He knew a meeting with longtime friend and former KFOR station manager Brad Hartman was a place to begin.

It was Hartman who unintentionally influenced Young’s future as Lincoln Food Bank executive director when he told him that Wende Baker would soon be announcing her departure. “I mentioned it to him as a news item,” Hartman shared.