Van Dorn: The man and his gift to Lincoln

In 1870, William Tolbert Van Dorn, an Indiana native, stood on a hill south of Lincoln and decided to purchase 10 acres, which 50 years later would become the foundation of the current 28-acre Van Dorn Park at Ninth and Van Dorn streets.

At the time, Van Dorn lived in Utah and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. In a “Brief History” that he wrote years later, he recalled his early belief that Lincoln “would, some day, be a great commercial center” and how he bought another 40 acres for real estate development.

He turned his initial land purchase into a nursery. Van Dorn’s parents, William G. and Margaret Van Dorn, came to Lincoln in 1871 to start the nursery, and William T. followed a few years later. When the outskirts of Lincoln reached the property, the adjacent road was named Van Dorn Street. In 1885, W.T. married Emma Bowman and they had three children: Edith, Herbert and William E.

While in Lincoln, Mr. Van Dorn invented the Van Dorn Coupler, a device that allowed for the safer connection of railcars. A manufacturing operation was opened in Chicago, and he moved his family to that city in 1895. The Nebraska State Journal noted in 1902 that his invention had made him “worth a considerable sum.”