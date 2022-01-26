The new CEO at LCF: Alec Gorynski

He believes Lincoln is indeed unique in how it has approached the concept of public good.

“Everyone here – the business community, civic institutions, the university, philanthropic organizations – they all come together collaboratively in what’s best for the community,” he says. “They ask questions in a unified voice: Where are our needs? What does the data tell us? How does that inspire change?”

The Lincoln Community Foundation is also unique, he continues, in the way it maximizes the power of each and every donor. “The Foundation here serves and meets a donor where they are, no matter how much they have to give. That doesn’t happen everywhere.”

He gives much credit to Barbara Bartle, the former Foundation president who retired at the close of 2021.

“Barbara and her team have built an incredible foundation with a solid, stable platform for all of us to stand on,” Gorynski says. “It gives me the luxury of time. We need to keep everything running smoothly, and I don’t have to rush. I just need to plug myself into the community and listen.”