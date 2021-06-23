Stransky Park’s namesake played an important role in Lincoln’s history for decades

This is but a brief explanation of a man who had many interesting experiences. His pole vault record for the former Greater Lincoln League stood for decades. Almost a golf pro, he was a popular caddy. He raced boats. He worked in property development.

But what mattered most to Stransky was serving the Lincoln community. The serenity prayer motivated him. His hard work resulted in philanthropy as he chose to give his money away. As longtime pet owners, the Stranskys gave the Capital Humane Society a gift. Angeleen’s alma mater, Milligan High School, received a designated sum. Students studying the retail grocery industry could apply for a Stransky scholarship.

Another group that had a place in his heart was veterans. He served from 1943 to 1946 in China, Burma and India. He continued to attend American Legion events.

His $1 million donation to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department in 1994 was the single biggest donation up to that time. Those funds were used for many projects, including the Pioneers Park elk statue, and helped build the Antelope Park Rose Garden. His namesake park was the biggest portion of the gift, and he played a part in designing the space.

Stransky would definitely approve of the way “his” park is used, especially the musical aspect. This summer, KZUM is resuming the Stransky Park series. From July 1 through Aug. 5 on Thursday nights, the free concerts will occur from 7-9 p.m. Bring your own blanket or chair to soak in live music in this beautiful setting.

Gretchen M. Garrison wrote about additional Lincoln people and places in her book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Lincoln,” which was released last summer. She is also the author of “100 Things to See in Lincoln Before You Die” and “Detour Nebraska: Historic Destinations and Natural Wonders.”

