Senior artist finds her niche in abstract paintings

If you see it, you remember it.

Connie Clark’s painting “Diversity” is an intricate assemblage of colors and lines, heavily textured. The lines through the middle of the painting, widening, perhaps sketch the trunk of a tree, or the tributaries of a river. The color red stands out, although blue, green, yellow, purple, orange—and what appears to be just about every color in between—can be spotted.

Clark is 84 and has been painting off and on for years. Lately, though, she has been painting more regularly, and has found her work—abstract, often with sharp colors of red and gold—quite popular, especially among her fellow residents at Mahoney Manor.

Growing up in Kansas, Clark made her way up to Nebraska along with her husband, Bob. She is funny and self-deprecating, an easy conversationalist, with a heuristic approach to her art.

Getting to where she is now with her painting, however, was a winding and bumpy road.

“I painted for a long time,” she said. “Tried to paint, I should say. I worked at it hard. It was just so bad. I tried landscapes and houses … and they were just so awful.” One day, she continued, she was going to get some paint when her husband told her, “Honey, you know you have no talent.”