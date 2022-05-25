Scott Baird: Passion with a purpose

If I asked, could you name someone who used a four-hour wait for a bus in Africa to help a young man practice his English? If I asked, could you name a guy who spent years building homes for needy people? Or, if I asked, could you tell me you know someone who brought his bride here from California, seeking a family-friendly place?

These are all fascinating things about a Nebraska native who went to Connecticut for college, jumped around the country doing a variety of things, married an Oregon native and then moved back to Lincoln to raise his family and run a software company. If you haven’t guessed by now, this boomerang story is about Scott Baird, a native of Superior, Nebraska, and now a resident of Lincoln.

“After college, I spent several years working with Habitat for Humanity in Georgia and Florida, and I decided to learn what housing challenges they had in Africa,” he noted. “One day, I was sitting in a bus station in Tanzania faced with a four-hour wait. A young man sitting near me asked if I’d help him with his English. I said yes … what else was I going to do for four hours?”

There’s more to that story, but I’ll let Scott share it. The point is, even while sitting in a bus station on another continent, he was happy to help someone, and that gives a great insight into what drives this man.

Baird grew up in Superior, a small community south of Hastings near the Kansas border. As a good student in high school, he applied and was accepted to attend Yale University, majoring in political science. After graduation, he had the opportunity to help in the home office of Habitat for Humanity in Georgia. And, when hurricane Andrew did significant damage to thousands of homes in Florida, he answered the call to help guide Habitat’s activities there. It was an intense time of building and refurbishing damaged homes.

“When the work in Florida was pretty much done, I decided I needed a break and headed for Africa,” Baird said.

Connecticut, Georgia, Florida, Africa … next came graduate work at Northwestern University in Chicago. And, it was after receiving his master’s degree, he headed to San Francisco to catch up with a young woman who’d gone there after graduate school. Scott and Leirion had met at Yale, and their relationship survived over the years and across thousands of miles.

“I surprised her with my proposal for marriage,” he noted. “She thought she was going to be an extra in a film scene, and when she walked into what she thought was the room for the filming, I was there on my knee.” Of course she said yes, and that marriage now celebrates three children ranging in age from college to middle school.

“Just before our daughter was born, we gave a lot of thought about where we wanted to live and raise our family,” Baird said. “She was from Oregon and I was from Nebraska. We chose Lincoln because my parents had moved here and we liked the values of people in the Midwest.”

So, Scott and Leirion moved to Lincoln in 2002 and have never second-guessed that decision. When I asked him what he loves about Lincoln, he didn’t hesitate to mention how family friendly Lincoln is, the more relaxed pace of life, and several times he used the word “grounded.”

But there’s a great deal more to Scott Baird’s story. After his time with Habitat for Humanity, the eventual move to California dropped him in Silicon Valley. He landed a job with Intuit, a software company used by consumers and small businesses around the globe.

“That’s where I learned how important knowing what your customers want and need is to the success of a company,” he said.

Once back in Lincoln, Baird eventually ended up as one of the owners of Lincoln-based Software Technology, a company that provides practice management software for law firms.

“The technology scene in Lincoln has changed a great deal in the last 10 to 15 years,” he said. “I think that’s because of the Raikes School at UNL, people like Steve Kiene and others who have encouraged and fostered the startup scene.”

Today, this man who has touched lives in Africa, who spent years working in a nonprofit helping provide affordable housing for people, who brought his wife to Nebraska because of the family focus we have … he’s put his career on hold so he can spend more time with his family, working to support Leirion, who puts in the long days making our community a place where even more people will want to live.

“Living in Lincoln has been exactly what we were hoping for,” Baird said.

