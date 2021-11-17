Q&A with Matt Harris

In what ways has the Arbor Day Foundation grown under your leadership?
When I became chief executive in 2014, I took over leadership from the original founder of the Arbor Day Foundation, John Rosenow. Oftentimes in organizations, the transition from a founder to the next leader can be difficult. But we were fortunate to have a smooth transition that ended up leading to a jump start in 2014, when our aggressive growth began.
We now employ more than 400 employees, including 150 in our Lincoln office on the corner of 12th and P streets – and another 275 at the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. We've been fortunate to both hire and develop some phenomenal talent. These are people who would be successful in any industry. They just choose to do work that is helping to positively impact the world.
Can you detail the Foundation’s reach and impact under your leadership?
In my time leading the Foundation, we have grown from an organization generating $35 million in overall impact annually to well over $100 million, as measured by revenue and operating budget.
As a result, we are planting more trees than ever. Last year, we helped plant more than 38 million trees worldwide. That is the equivalent of planting every tree in New York City’s Central Park every seven hours for an entire year. We have also expanded our plantings to more than 50 countries compared to 10 when I became CEO.
Trees are a part of the solution to the biggest issues facing the planet. Air quality, water quality, climate change, poverty, health – these are all incredibly important issues. In many cases, trees are among the simplest and most cost-effective solutions. Our growth is a result of more people coming to that realization, which is exciting.
The Foundation, as an organization, is as strong as we’ve ever been. In addition to the strength of the team and positive culture we’ve built, the financial stability of the organization has never been better. I’m deeply proud of the fact that we’ve had an incredible, positive impact on the planet while simultaneously building a great organization that is ready to continue into the next chapter.
How is the Foundation a reflection of the community in which it is headquartered?
The Foundation was started in Lincoln in 1972, and we’re proud of our Lincoln roots and to be headquartered in downtown Lincoln.
The Foundation culture is built on a set of core values. We look for diversity of thought, backgrounds, cultures and experiences, and simultaneously we want team members that share our core values. Many of those core values are inherent throughout our community.
What went into your decision to step down in January?
In February of 2020, just prior to the start of the pandemic, my wife Amy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She endured four long months of chemotherapy followed by a double mastectomy. Thankfully, she's doing well now. Going through that helps you realize that life is short and that you don't know what's coming next. Stepping aside now, when the organization is in a strong position, lets me feel good about our transition to a more flexible period in our lives.
As a leader, you work to set big, ambitious goals. One of my realizations over the past year has been that we have hit many of those goals. That made this feel like a good time to make the transition.
Dan Lambe, who will become president and CEO in January, has great vision. Over the past 17 years at the Arbor Day Foundation, he has built tremendous relationships throughout the world, and will excel at representing the organization on a global stage as our scale and reach continue to grow.
Will you continue to support the Foundation? If so, in what ways?
I will continue to support the Foundation as an adviser upon my departure on Jan. 26. Specifically, I will help the Foundation pursue the explosive growth potential around the forestry carbon market. This business directly looks to trees as part of the solution to a changing climate and works with many of the most recognized organizations in the world.
In addition, I'm excited to take on occasional roles with the Foundation as needed and advise other organizations that are looking to make similar transformations to scale as we have at the Arbor Day Foundation.