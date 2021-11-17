Q&A with Matt Harris

In what ways has the Arbor Day Foundation grown under your leadership?

When I became chief executive in 2014, I took over leadership from the original founder of the Arbor Day Foundation, John Rosenow. Oftentimes in organizations, the transition from a founder to the next leader can be difficult. But we were fortunate to have a smooth transition that ended up leading to a jump start in 2014, when our aggressive growth began.

We now employ more than 400 employees, including 150 in our Lincoln office on the corner of 12th and P streets – and another 275 at the Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City. We've been fortunate to both hire and develop some phenomenal talent. These are people who would be successful in any industry. They just choose to do work that is helping to positively impact the world.

Can you detail the Foundation’s reach and impact under your leadership?

In my time leading the Foundation, we have grown from an organization generating $35 million in overall impact annually to well over $100 million, as measured by revenue and operating budget.