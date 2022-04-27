Q&A with an inspiring woman: Tara Paulson

Chief Executive Officer, Rembolt Ludtke law firm

• University of Nebraska – College of Law, J.D.;

• Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD, B.A.;

• Nebraska Defense Counsel Association, current president, board member (2016-present);

• Friends of Woods Tennis, board member (2011-present);

• JDRF, board member (2017-2020);

• UNL College of Law Dean’s Advisory Board, member (2013-2021);

• Lincoln Bar Association, board member (2013-2016);

• Teach a Kid to Fish, board member (2013-2016);

• American Red Cross, Lancaster County Chapter, board member (2013-2016).

Who has inspired you?

Currently, my biggest inspiration comes from my Rembolt Ludtke team. I listened to a podcast recently where a CEO professed before we can win the marketplace, we have to first win in the workplace. I couldn’t agree more. Together my team is committed to and driven by our Firm’s values of community, innovation, collaboration, diversity, success and integrity. It’s inspiring to get to do work with team members who share a collective mission and are also humble, intelligent and hardworking.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

Beginning last fall, I started exercising on a rowing machine each morning. Sometimes I only get 15 minutes in and other times it’s an hour. If you haven’t tried a rowing machine, I would highly suggest it. It is rhythmic and meditative, but also works 85% of your muscles. While rowing I listen to podcasts. Right now, I’m alternating between anything by Brené Brown, John Maxwell or Cy Wakeman.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform has launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

You can influence and lead from any seat, any position and at any age. I’m just 37 years old but have been entrusted to lead the best group of attorneys in the region. Serve people in a way that will inspire them to serve others. Be authentic. Be vulnerable. Be accepting. Be present. Be useful.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Listen. Learn. Help. Lead. That’s been my motto in every team I’ve been a part of. First, listen genuinely, not to respond but to hear. Second, learn from those around you what works and what can be improved. Third, dig in and help – do the hard work and the tasks no one else wants to do. Finally, lead with the goal of maximizing the positive impact of the team, empowering individuals and fulfilling the team’s mission.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership is about empowering others. People prefer to be led, not managed. To lead, leaders must set a vision, meet people where they are and climb to the top alongside them rather than charging ahead. Leadership means influencing others to start walking that vision by taking that first step together.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

“Daring is not saying ‘I’m willing to risk failure.’ Daring is saying ‘I know I will eventually fail, and I’m still all in.’” I recently came across this quote and it so perfectly incapsulated my approach to life – give everything you have, in every single moment, be present and show up. Although some would consider this exhausting (and it can be), it is more importantly incredibly exhilarating.

How would you describe a great day?

It starts with an early morning workout and singing a jingle my daughters and I made up titled “Have a beautiful, wonderful day” together as I drop them off at school. After that, I’m bouncing between helping clients tackle human resource issues and collaborating with my team to help our firm and clients achieve success. A great day always ends with family dinner and bedtime stories.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

My parents taught my three younger brothers and I the importance of living, leading and loving with a servant’s heart. To do this, they told us to always look for ways to bless others by lifting them up or making their lives easier. I strive to incorporate this advice into every single day by showing up not just in the big moments, but in the small, often unnoticed moments as well.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

Everyone, no matter your circumstances, will face challenges. Those challenges may be personal, family, business, health, financial or something else. I’ve been there – oh, how I have been there. The question is not whether it will happen – it will, but how do you deal with it? Focus on what’s important. Don’t take a day or minute for granted. Know that our time here on Earth is limited. Each and every day awake with joy and ask how can we make the most impact for the most people and the people we care about. How can we make today our masterpiece?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0