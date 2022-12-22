Q&A with an inspiring woman: Staci Hass

Director of Product-Consumer Services for Nelnet

Education and civic involvement:

• Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Doane University and Master of Arts in Management, also from Doane.

• Currently Chair of the United Way - Women in Philanthropy Steering Committee and serves on the United Way Board.

Who has inspired you?

This is the 50th anniversary of Title IX and, as a former athlete, I’ve been thinking about the women who blazed a trail for the rest of us. Women like Billie Jean King and Ann Meyers Drysdale, who had the courage to compete at the highest levels. My Aunt Karen Nicodemus was also a college athlete during the early days of Title IX, and that allowed her to go on to teach and coach others. It’s inspiring to think about how each generation of women athletes continues to open up even more opportunities. Participating in sports helps develop teamwork, communication, discipline and commitment – all amazing leadership skills.

What book or podcast is currently inspiring you?

I’m re-reading “Our Iceberg is Melting” by John Kotter. It’s a really great fable about organizational dynamics and the challenges of change. Podcasts have become my go-to lately. I have been focusing on mindfulness and self-care, and have been listening to “Ten Percent Happier” and “Untangle.” Both have really great episodes about finding balance, focusing on what matters most and gratitude.

The Inspire Women’s Leadership platform launched Inspire Girls. What advice would you give them?

Put your values first: They will guide you throughout your life. Understanding your values will help you understand what’s most important and can help center you when things get difficult.

Be authentic: Be true to yourself and be honest in your interactions with others. This includes taking responsibility for mistakes. When your values and actions align, it creates a freedom to explore your passions.

Keep learning: Lifelong learning will open up opportunities and allow you to continue to reflect on what’s most important to you.

Give back: There is nothing more fulfilling than helping others and giving back to your community.

How can we better inspire, include and invest in others in our community?

Knowledge is power, and it starts with educating ourselves and others about our community’s needs. Understanding the value of giving back and learning about those who receive philanthropy is inspiring. Volunteerism is very effective in investing in others, and when we can align someone’s passion with a need in the community, it naturally inspires others to want to help.

What does leadership mean to you?

It’s about service. The leaders I have admired most and try to emulate are those who lead with transparency, trust and integrity. I strive to be a leader who has a vision or goal, communicates honestly and clearly, and helps others be their very best through coaching, mentoring or exposing other learning opportunities. Like everyone, I have good and bad days as a leader, but I always try to stay true by putting service first.

What is your favorite inspirational quote or motto?

Two of my favorites are:

“You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think.” - A.A. Milne

and

“Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is watching.” - C.S. Lewis

How would you describe a great day?

It includes friends and family, the opportunity for self-care, a nice walk with my dogs and the opportunity to do something for others.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received, and who gave it to you?

I’ve heard this many times and it’s advice I share a lot: If you don’t ask, the answer is always no. To me, this is not about just getting something – it’s about always being curious and not being afraid to ask “what if?” I wish I could remember who said it to me first.

What’s the biggest challenge or adversity you have faced in your life – professionally or personally – and how did you overcome it?

There was a time when I had experienced some professional setbacks and disappointments. I was in a job that wasn’t challenging me, and had a manager who wasn’t aligned with my goals and needs. When faced with challenges, I try to take a step back, reflect and realign with my values and what is important, and build a plan from there. This particular challenge was no different. I thought about what was most important to me, and based on that, I set goals involving what I needed to learn and what actions I needed to take. Fortunately it worked, and I successfully moved forward to something that better aligned with my passions and interests. My best advice when facing times of adversity, challenge or uncertainty is to start at your core, think about your values and what’s important, and build a plan from there. You can’t go wrong when you are being authentic and true to yourself.